Sandals Resorts to install carbon monoxide detectors after 3 deaths

Sandals Resorts said on Wednesday it has installed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at its Sandals Emerald Bay location in the Bahamas where three U.S. residents died in May and a fourth became sick. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

May 27 (UPI) -- Sandals Resorts said this week it has installed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at its Sandals Emerald Bay location in the Bahamas where three U.S. residents died in May and a fourth became sick. Michael Phillips, 68, his wife Robbie, 65, both of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were identified as the guests found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma earlier this month, Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in a statement. Advertisement

A pathologist told the Nassau Guardian on Monday that the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning, based on findings of the autopsy and toxicology report.

Sandals Resorts operates 16 all-inclusive resorts across the Caribbean. The vacation company said on Wednesday it would place the detectors in rooms at the rest of its properties after environmental safety experts did a "comprehensive review of all systems across the resort."

"Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort's conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play," Sandals said in a statement, according to Travel Pulse. "Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount."

Advertisement