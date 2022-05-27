Sandals Resorts to install carbon monoxide detectors after 3 deaths

May 27 (UPI) -- Sandals Resorts said this week it has installed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at its Sandals Emerald Bay location in the Bahamas where three U.S. residents died in May and a fourth became sick.
Michael Phillips, 68, his wife Robbie, 65, both of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were identified as the guests found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma earlier this month, Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in a statement.