Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Sandals Resorts to install carbon monoxide detectors after 3 deaths

By Clyde Hughes
Sandals Resorts to install carbon monoxide detectors after 3 deaths
Sandals Resorts said on Wednesday it has installed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at its Sandals Emerald Bay location in the Bahamas where three U.S. residents died in May and a fourth became sick. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

May 27 (UPI) -- Sandals Resorts said this week it has installed carbon monoxide detectors in all guest rooms at its Sandals Emerald Bay location in the Bahamas where three U.S. residents died in May and a fourth became sick.

Michael Phillips, 68, his wife Robbie, 65, both of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were identified as the guests found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma earlier this month, Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in a statement.

Advertisement

A pathologist told the Nassau Guardian on Monday that the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning, based on findings of the autopsy and toxicology report.

Sandals Resorts operates 16 all-inclusive resorts across the Caribbean. The vacation company said on Wednesday it would place the detectors in rooms at the rest of its properties after environmental safety experts did a "comprehensive review of all systems across the resort."

"Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort's conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play," Sandals said in a statement, according to Travel Pulse. "Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount."

Advertisement

Read More

Justice Department sues Stephen Wynn to register as foreign agent Stars with Las Vegas residencies in 2022 Michigan men visit 23 ski resorts in 24 hours for world record

Latest Headlines

Inflation slowed slightly in April but is still near 40-year high
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Inflation slowed slightly in April but is still near 40-year high
May 27 (UPI) -- Inflation slowed slightly in April in the United States but it is still near a 40-year high. Income, disposable income and consumer spending all rose in April despite the ongoing inflation.
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
May 26 (UPI) -- California-based flight attendants are getting support from President Joe Biden's administration in a legal battle with Virgin America over meal and rest breaks.
Memorial Day weekend to start wet, dreary, but then sun comes out
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Memorial Day weekend to start wet, dreary, but then sun comes out
It seems the weather got the message not to ruin the entire weekend in the northeastern United States as the latest AccuWeather forecasts continue to trend drier and warmer after an anticipated rainy and stormy start.
Watch live: President Biden to address U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: President Biden to address U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the U.S. Naval Academy's 2022 graduation class and commissioning ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. EDT.
Travelers to hit the road, air in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Travelers to hit the road, air in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend
May 27 (UPI) -- Despite record-high gasoline prices, experts expect busy travel over Memorial Day weekend as people appear eager to get out after having COVID-19 disruptions for more than two years.
Texas already 'hardened' schools; it didn't save Uvalde
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas already 'hardened' schools; it didn't save Uvalde
May 27 (UPI) -- Many of the security "hardening" elements for Texas schools enacted in 2019 have fallen short. Schools didn't receive enough money for physical improvements. Few school employees signed up to carry guns.
Police tactics questioned in aftermath of Uvalde mass school shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police tactics questioned in aftermath of Uvalde mass school shooting
May 27 (UPI) -- A Texas congressman is calling for an investigation into police response to the Uvalde school mass shooting, and experts have started to question the tactics used by first responders to subdue the gunman.
Justice Dept. decides against charging FBI agents who mishandled Larry Nassar probe
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept. decides against charging FBI agents who mishandled Larry Nassar probe
May 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it will not bring charges against two former FBI special agents who failed to properly investigate allegations that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused athletes.
Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion
May 27 (UPI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania said at least four people died and two others were injured in a house explosion in Pottstown.
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
May 26 (UPI) -- Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention on Thursday night released a list naming hundreds of ministers and church employees who have been accused of sexual abuse over the last 20 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement