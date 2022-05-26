Trending
Police say Texas shooter slipped by school officer; Mother says Ramos not a 'monster'

By Clyde Hughes
A mourner kneels by a memorial of flowers at the scene of Tuesday's mass shooting attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The attack killed 19 children and two adult educators. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas are learning more about the man accused of killing nearly two dozen people at the elementary school in Uvalde -- including that he was apparently confronted by a school officer before he entered the building.

Investigators said during an update on Wednesday that the shooter, Salvador Ramos, was stopped by the officer but still managed to slip in through a back door before the attack Tuesday. Moments later, he began the bloody rampage that killed 21 people, including 19 children.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada said that the confrontation occurred after the 18-year-old Ramos crashed his truck near Robb Elementary School and shot his grandmother at home. She is still alive at a San Antonio hospital.

Estrada said Ramos dropped a bag of ammunition before he entered the school building and barricaded himself inside. DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez said once inside, Ramos entered two adjoining classrooms and opened fire.

Authorities said during the briefing that Ramos was inside the school for between 40 and 60 minutes before responding police entered the building and shot him dead.

DPS Director Steven McCraw also said that investigators are looking at private social media messages that Ramos sent, which explained that he'd shot his grandmother and was heading over to the school.

In an interview with ABC News, Ramos' mother Adrianna Reyes said that her son could be aggressive at times -- but said he wasn't a "monster."

"I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?" Reyes told the outlet. "He can be aggressive... If he really got mad."

"We all have a rage," she added. "Some people have it more than others."

In the meantime, President Joe Biden is planning to travel to the community in south-central Texas in the coming days.

RELATED Retired Buffalo, N.Y., police officer laid to rest after being killed in mass shooting

"Jill and I will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and let them know we have a sense of their pain, and hopefully bring some little comfort to a community in shock, in grief, and in trauma," Biden said on Wednesday afternoon during a signing ceremony at the White House.

"As a nation, I think we all must be for them. And we must ask when in God's name will we do what needs to be done to ... fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country?"

McCraw said earlier on Wednesday that Ramos did not have a criminal history before the attack, which was the worst school shooting in the United States since the Sandy Hook attack in Connecticut in 2012.

Ramous bought a semiautomatic rifle at a local sporting goods store on March 17, just after his 18th birthday, and bought 375 rounds of ammunition the following day. Three days later, he bought another semiautomatic rifle at the same store.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Ramos had no known history of mental health issues, but also said that mental health issues were partly to blame.

Lifetime delays release of Mckenna Grace horror film after Texas school shooting Michigan Republicans block gun control votes after Texas shooting

