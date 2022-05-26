Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022

Thursday's agreement is believed to be the second-largest tech acquisition in the U.S. this year, behind only Microsoft's nearly $70 billion deal with Activision Blizzard in January. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo
Broadcom said it will rebrand as VMware once the deal closes and incorporate infrastructure and security software as part of the new brand.
"VMware's platform and Broadcom's infrastructure software solutions address different but important enterprise needs," Broadcom President Tom Krause said in a statement Thursday.
If it's approved by regulators, the deal is expected to close in fiscal 2023.
