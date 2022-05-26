Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2022 / 5:12 PM

CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states

By Sommer Brokaw
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
The CDC confirmed nine cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York. Photo courtesy of World Health Organization

May 26 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Thursday nine cases of monkeypox across seven states.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing that the nine cases have been identified in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York.

Advertisement

While the nine cases "are within gay, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men," she emphasized that "risk of exposure is not limited to any one particular group."

"Stigma and discrimination in public health results in decreased access to care, ongoing disease transmission and a blunted response to outbreaks and threats," she added. "So I urge everyone to approach this outbreak without stigma and without discrimination."

RELATED Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox

Walensky also said that of the two vaccines approved to be used for orthopox, the family of viruses that include monkeypox, one of them with the trade name Jynneos, has been "approved for the prevention of monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older."

CDC officials have recommended the vaccination for people at highest risk due to direct contact with someone who has monkeypox.

The United States also has two antiviral treatments.

Advertisement

"CDC has mechanisms in place to moves these products around the country so that they can be used for prevention or treatment for people who may benefit, wherever they may be," Walensky said.

"The U.S. has the resources we need to help us respond to monkeypox in the country right now," she added. "We've been preparing for this type of outbreak for decades."

CDC officials expect more monkeypox cases to pop up in the future.

RELATED Gov't seeks monkeypox vaccine from stockpile amid possible U.S. cases

"We shouldn't be surprised to see more cases reported in the U.S. in the upcoming days," said Dr. Raj Panjabi, White House senior director for health security and biodefense, during the press briefing. "It's actually a sign that Americans are remaining vigilant, and healthcare providers and public health workers are doing their job."

The press briefing comes a few days after the first confirmed case in Massachusetts.

Monkeypox got its name from laboratory monkeys who scientists first discovered developed the pox-like disease in 1958, according to the CDC. The first human case was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but other cases of the rare disease spread through infection with the virus have occurred outside of Africa linked to international travel.

Advertisement

The virus spreads in humans from "large respiratory droplets," or lesions on the skin, and signs and symptoms include a rash of lesions on the body, fever, headache, and muscle aches, the CDC notes. Unlike smallpox, monkeypox also causes swollen lymph nodes.

Illness from monkeypox typically lasts for 2-4 weeks, the CDC added. In Africa, the disease has caused death in as many as 1 in 10 people who have contracted it.

RELATED Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases

Read More

Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread British officials confirm 19 more monkeypox cases

Latest Headlines

Dow gains 516 points as markets rally behind strong retail earnings
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Dow gains 516 points as markets rally behind strong retail earnings
May 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 516 points on Thursday as markets were on track to break weeks-long losing streaks.
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
May 26 (UPI) -- Texas law enforcement officials on Thursday walked back their initial reports that a school resource officer confronted a gunman who killed 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school.
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
May 26 (UPI) -- Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire on Thursday while docked in Grand Turk.
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
May 26 (UPI) -- A New York appellate court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must sit for depositions as part of the state's investigation into his business practices.
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
May 26 (UPI) -- Democratic members of Congress joined anti-gun violence activists for a press conference and rally Thursday at the Capitol in Washington D.C., ahead of bipartisan talks on possible gun legislation.
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
May 26 (UPI) -- Pony.ai has lost its permit to test its autonomous vehicles with a safety driver in California.
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence.
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
May 26 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom announced the second-largest technology deal of 2022 on Thursday -- an acquisition of cloud company VMware for more than $60 billion.
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy contracted by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
May 26 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims dropped by 8,000 for the week ending May 21, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating'
Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement