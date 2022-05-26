Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2022 / 2:58 PM

Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported

By Sommer Brokaw
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
The Carnival Freedom sails in a promotional photo from the cruise line. File Photo courtesy of Carnival

May 26 (UPI) -- Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire on Thursday while docked in Grand Turk.

Videos obtained by WESH 2 News from a passenger identified as @Chester4x4 on Twitter show clouds of smoke and flames billowing from the ship.

Advertisement

The ship's emergency response crew put out the fire, which broke out in the morning inside the ship's funnel, according a company statement.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"All guests and crew are safe, and the ship's guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore," the statement said. "We continue to assess the situation."

Passengers had embarked in Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Fla., on Monday for a five-day cruise, the statement added.

The 948-foot vessel, built in 2007 and refurbished last year, has capacity for up to 3,581 passengers, according to CruiseMapper.

Read More

Average U.S. gasoline price hits new record as summer travel season begins Despite expensive gas, about 40M in U.S. expected to travel Memorial Day weekend Obamas, Airbnb CEO launch $100M in public service college scholarships Starbucks to cover eligible travel expenses for employees seeking abortions Lufthansa apologizes after Jewish passengers accuse airline of discrimination

Latest Headlines

N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
May 26 (UPI) -- A New York appellate court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must sit for depositions as part of the state's investigation into his business practices.
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
May 26 (UPI) -- Democratic members of Congress joined anti-gun violence activists for a press conference and rally Thursday at the Capitol in Washington D.C., ahead of bipartisan talks on possible gun legislation.
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
May 26 (UPI) -- Pony.ai has lost its permit to test its autonomous vehicles with a safety driver in California.
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence.
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
May 26 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom announced the second-largest technology deal of 2022 on Thursday -- an acquisition of cloud company VMware for more than $60 billion.
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy contracted by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
May 26 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims dropped by 8,000 for the week ending May 21, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
May 26 (UPI) -- California-based flight attendants are getting support from President Joe Biden's administration in a legal battle with Virgin America over meal and rest breaks.
White House launches first federally supported 'test to treat' COVID-19 site in R.I.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House launches first federally supported 'test to treat' COVID-19 site in R.I.
May 26 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the first federally-supported COVID-19 "test to treat" site has been launched in Rhode Island, and officials hope more in the coming months will help control infections.
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
May 26 (UPI) -- Authorities are learning more about the man accused of killing 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas -- including that he was apparently confronted by a school officer before he entered the building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement