Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported

The Carnival Freedom sails in a promotional photo from the cruise line. File Photo courtesy of Carnival

May 26 (UPI) -- Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire on Thursday while docked in Grand Turk. Videos obtained by WESH 2 News from a passenger identified as @Chester4x4 on Twitter show clouds of smoke and flames billowing from the ship. Advertisement

The ship's emergency response crew put out the fire, which broke out in the morning inside the ship's funnel, according a company statement.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"All guests and crew are safe, and the ship's guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore," the statement said. "We continue to assess the situation."

Passengers had embarked in Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Fla., on Monday for a five-day cruise, the statement added.

The 948-foot vessel, built in 2007 and refurbished last year, has capacity for up to 3,581 passengers, according to CruiseMapper.