Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2022 / 10:08 PM

Bill targeting domestic terrorism fails in Senate

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Bill targeting domestic terrorism fails in Senate
The Senate voted 47-47 on Thursday, failing to pass a bill to create domestic terrorism offices within federal law enforcement agencies. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday failed to pass a bill to create domestic terrorism offices within federal law enforcement agencies in the wake of a mass shooting at a New York grocery store and a Texas elementary school.

Senators were deadlocked at 47-47 in the vote on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, with no Republicans voting in favor of the measure and Senate Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., switching his vote to a "no" in a procedural move to allow him to bring the bill up for another vote in the future.

Advertisement

"Today is the day we can begin to debate on how to make these shootings less likely. And there's an additional benefit to moving forward today -- it's a chance to have a larger debate to consider amendments on gun safety legislation in general, not just for those motivated by racism, as vital as it is to do that," Schumer said before the vote.

Advertisement

Thursday's vote came two days after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman opened fire, killing 19 students and two adults before he was killed by law enforcement.

RELATED Oxford, Mich., students hold walkout after Texas school shooting

The measure was originally passed in the House days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., in a shooting that is being investigated as a hate crime.

"The bill is so important because the mass shooting in Buffalo was an act of domestic terrorism. We need to call it what it is, domestic terrorism. It was terrorism that fed off the poison of conspiracy theories like the White replacement theory," Schumer said.

The bill would specifically create offices within the departments of homeland security and justice, as well as within the FBI to monitor, analyze, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism.

RELATED Michigan Republicans block gun control votes after Texas shooting

It would also require biannual reporting on domestic terrorism nationwide to aid the new offices to focus their resources on the most significant threats, as well as create a interagency task force to combat White supremacist and neo-Nazi membership in uniformed services and federal law enforcement.

Some Senate Republicans on Thursday argued that the legislation would not have prevented the Buffalo shooting and said it was unfairly critical of police officers and members of the military.

Advertisement

"Today we will have a bill before us ostensibly titled and ostensibly about the subject of domestic terrorism. But this bill would more accurately be called, the Democrat plan to brand and insult our police and soldiers as White supremacists and neo-Nazis. How insulting," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said.

RELATED Retired Buffalo, N.Y., police officer laid to rest after being killed in mass shooting

In the wake of this bill's failure and the Texas shooting, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he has opened negotiations with Republicans on gun control legislation, saying that if they "do not bear fruit" the Senate will vote on gun legislation when it returns from its Memorial Day recess in June.

"Right now we're just trying to find what the potential common ground is amongst Republicans. So, that certainly could be in the background check space, it could be in the red flag space," said Murphy.

Buffalo mourns mass shooting at grocery store

A group prays in the street on Sunday near the site of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Oxford, Mich., students hold walkout after Texas school shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oxford, Mich., students hold walkout after Texas school shooting
May 26 (UPI) -- Students at Oxford High School in Michigan, the site of a mass shooting that left four dead in November, staged a walkout Thursday following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21.
Twitter shareholders lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of manipulating share prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter shareholders lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of manipulating share prices
May 26 (UPI) -- A group of shareholders have sued Twitter and Elon Musk, saying the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has sought to influence stock prices amid an attempt to buy the San Francisco-based company.
Husband of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher dies two days later
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Husband of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher dies two days later
May 26 (UPI) -- The husband of one of the South Texas teachers killed in a school shooting this week died of a heart attack Thursday, family announced.
Court to determine if Nathan Carman competent for trial in mother's 2016 murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Court to determine if Nathan Carman competent for trial in mother's 2016 murder
May 26 (UPI) -- Nathan Carman, charged in an eight-count indictment for allegedly murdering his mother in 2016 so he could inherit millions of dollars, will face a hearing Friday to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Dow gains 516 points as markets rally behind strong retail earnings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow gains 516 points as markets rally behind strong retail earnings
May 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 516 points on Thursday as markets were on track to break weeks-long losing streaks.
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Thursday nine cases of monkeypox across seven states.
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
May 26 (UPI) -- Texas law enforcement officials on Thursday walked back their initial reports that a school resource officer confronted a gunman who killed 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school.
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
May 26 (UPI) -- Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire on Thursday while docked in Grand Turk.
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
May 26 (UPI) -- A New York appellate court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must sit for depositions as part of the state's investigation into his business practices.
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
May 26 (UPI) -- Democratic members of Congress joined anti-gun violence activists for a press conference and rally Thursday at the Capitol in Washington D.C., ahead of bipartisan talks on possible gun legislation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement