Husband of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher dies two days later

A man kneels by a memorial of flowers at the scene of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- The husband of one of the South Texas teachers killed in a school shooting this week died of a heart attack Thursday, family announced. Joe Garcia, 50, died Thursday morning after taking flowers to the memorial for his wife, Irma Garcia. Advertisement

The couple's nephew, John Martinez, told The New York Times his uncle "pretty much just fell over" when he returned home.

Martinez confirmed the news to NBC News.

"When he got home, he was at home for no more than 3 minutes after sitting down on a chair with the family. He just fell over. They tried doing chest compressions and nothing worked. The ambulance came and they couldn't, they couldn't bring him back."

"I don't even know how to feel. I don't believe it. I don't want to believe it."

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday. She and Eva Mireles, who was also killed in the shooting, co-taught fourth grade at the school.

Nineteen students were also killed, and at least six children and adults were injured.

Irma Garcia and Joe Garcia were married for 24 years and had been high school sweethearts. The couple were survived by four children in their early 20s and teens.

Their son, Christian Garcia, said a friend of his in law enforcement said he saw his mother shielding her students during the massacre, according to NBC News.

Martinez said authorities "found her body there, embracing children in her arms, pretty much until her last breath."