Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2022 / 5:29 PM

Dow gains 516 points as markets rally behind strong retail earnings

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Dow gains 516 points as markets rally behind strong retail earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 516 points on Thursday as markets were on track to break weeks-long losing streaks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday, rising sharply behind strong retail earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.61%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.99% and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 2.68%.

Advertisement

Shares of Macy's increased 19.41% after the company raised its 2022 profit outlook, while discount retailers Dollar Tree climbed 21.87% and Dollar General rose 13.78% after posting earnings beats.

Nvidia stock closed the day up 5.16%, bouncing back from losses after weaker-than-expected second-quarter guidance.

RELATED Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs

S&P 500 companies reporting results for the first quarter have seen the largest negative price reaction to positive earnings per share surprises since 2011, according to data from FactSet.

"Whether it's today or tomorrow, it does feel like we're starting to digest what is seemingly a large amount of bad news," Acorns Chief Investment Officer Seth Wunder told Yahoo Finance. "The key thing is to get data that eases some of the pressure off of the Federal Reserve."

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday reported that the U.S. economy contracted by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported that new unemployment claims dropped by 8,000 for the week ending May 21.

Following Thursday's gains, markets are on track to break lengthy weekly losing streaks with the Dow, which has fallen for eight straight weeks, up 4.4%, while the S&P is up 4% to break a seven-week losing streak. The Nasdaq is up 3.4% for the week.

"Although this was an expected, and highly talked about potential 'oversold' rally, the underpinning for today's market climb higher, suggests that last week's doom and gloom about the all-important U.S. consumer may have been overdone, along with the dire recession headlines," Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL FInancial, said.

RELATED Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health

Read More

Twitter agrees to pay $150 million fine for misrepresenting privacy policy

Latest Headlines

CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Thursday nine cases of monkeypox across seven states.
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas officials say school shooter walked in 'unobstructed'
May 26 (UPI) -- Texas law enforcement officials on Thursday walked back their initial reports that a school resource officer confronted a gunman who killed 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school.
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
May 26 (UPI) -- Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire on Thursday while docked in Grand Turk.
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
May 26 (UPI) -- A New York appellate court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must sit for depositions as part of the state's investigation into his business practices.
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
May 26 (UPI) -- Democratic members of Congress joined anti-gun violence activists for a press conference and rally Thursday at the Capitol in Washington D.C., ahead of bipartisan talks on possible gun legislation.
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
May 26 (UPI) -- Pony.ai has lost its permit to test its autonomous vehicles with a safety driver in California.
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence.
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
May 26 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom announced the second-largest technology deal of 2022 on Thursday -- an acquisition of cloud company VMware for more than $60 billion.
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy contracted by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
May 26 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims dropped by 8,000 for the week ending May 21, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating'
Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement