Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 26, 2022 / 2:09 PM

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat
The Donna Independent School District in South Texas closed its doors Thursday after a threat there. Photo by Christopher Boswell/Shutterstock

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence.

In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.

Advertisement

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our first priority," the unsigned letter said. "Classes will resume on Tuesday morning."

A source told The Monitor that an AK-47 and a list of targeted students were found by law enforcement officers in the home of a suspect. No other details were given about the incident and how authorities discovered the supposed plot.

RELATED NRA evolved from machine gun ban to blocking most firearm restrictions

The threat comes after a gunman entered the Uvalde elementary school, roughly 80 miles from San Antonio, and opened fire in a classroom filled with elementary students and staff. The shooter killed 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement killed him.

The now-deceased Uvalde shooter, identified as Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, sent private social media messages before carrying out the deadly shooting rampage on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Authorities said Ramos used an AR-15-style rifle, a popular range of semiautomatic weapons, in the shooting. He purchased the weapon from a local sporting goods store.

RELATED Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'

In the Dallas suburb of Richardson on Wednesday, a teenage male was arrested outside of Berkner High School after police found a pistol and a replica AR-15 in the teen's vehicle. The teen, who was not identified, was arrested on a felony charge of unlawfully carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

RELATED After school shooting, Uvalde's tight-knit community prays, donates blood, grieves

Latest Headlines

Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk; no injuries reported
May 26 (UPI) -- Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire on Thursday while docked in Grand Turk.
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
N.Y. appellate court upholds Trump subpoena in civil investigation
May 26 (UPI) -- A New York appellate court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must sit for depositions as part of the state's investigation into his business practices.
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Democratic senators rally gun legislation support as bipartisan talks begin
May 26 (UPI) -- Democratic members of Congress joined anti-gun violence activists for a press conference and rally Thursday at the Capitol in Washington D.C., ahead of bipartisan talks on possible gun legislation.
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pony.ai's permit to test autonomous vehicles revoked in California
May 26 (UPI) -- Pony.ai has lost its permit to test its autonomous vehicles with a safety driver in California.
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Broadcom buys cloud company VMware for $61B in 2nd-largest tech deal of 2022
May 26 (UPI) -- Computer chip and software producer Broadcom announced the second-largest technology deal of 2022 on Thursday -- an acquisition of cloud company VMware for more than $60 billion.
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. economy declined more than expected with 1.5% drop in first quarter
May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy contracted by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Thursday report from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues
May 26 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims dropped by 8,000 for the week ending May 21, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
May 26 (UPI) -- California-based flight attendants are getting support from President Joe Biden's administration in a legal battle with Virgin America over meal and rest breaks.
White House launches first federally supported 'test to treat' COVID-19 site in R.I.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House launches first federally supported 'test to treat' COVID-19 site in R.I.
May 26 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the first federally-supported COVID-19 "test to treat" site has been launched in Rhode Island, and officials hope more in the coming months will help control infections.
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
May 26 (UPI) -- Authorities are learning more about the man accused of killing 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas -- including that he was apparently confronted by a school officer before he entered the building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement