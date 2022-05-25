Trending
May 25, 2022 / 7:36 PM

Snacks containing Jif peanut butter recalled amid salmonella outbreak

By Daniel Uria
Snacks including, fudge and packaged apple slices made with Jif peanut butter have been recalled amid an outbreak of salmonella linked to the peanut butter. Photo courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

May 25 (UPI) -- Various snacks made with Jif peanut butter have been recalled amid an outbreak of salmonella in multiple states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday released a compilation of recalls associated with Jif peanut butter after J.M. Smucker Co. last week announced a recall for select varieties of the product sold in the United States and Canada.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a safety alert announcing that 14 people throughout 12 states had been infected with salmonella, including two who had been hospitalized.

The CDC added, however, that the true number of people infected is likely higher and the outbreak may not be limited to states with currently known illnesses as some people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.

RELATED Abbott tells Congress closed baby formula plant will reopen in early June

Following the Jif recall announcement on Friday, Fudgeamentals also announced a recall of Walmart-branded fudge made with Jif peanut butter sold at stores nationwide.

Fresh Del Monte also recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing Jif peanut butter sold by retailers such as 7-Eleven throughout the United States.

Coblentz Chocolate Co. recalled products including chocolate, fudge, caramel corn and assorted creams containing Jif peanut butter sold between Nov. 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022, and has halted use of Jif peanut butter.

Garden Cut announced a recall of products that packaged apple slices or celery with peanut butter that were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin, while Mary's Harvest Fresh foods recalled apple and celery slices packaged with Jif peanut butter sold in Oregon and Washington.

Country Fresh said it has recalled fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups that included Jif peanut butter that were sold under brands such as Giant, Market32, Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations and Wegmans in 19 states in the Eastern United States and Washington, D.C.

Cargill on Monday announced a recall of 795 8-ounce boxes of candy and other snacks made with the recalled peanut butter sold through the Wilbur Chocolate retail store in Lititiz, Pa., and online at Wilburbuds.com.

RELATED Some Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers gummy candies recalled

Tather Inc. recalled 6.3-ounce packages of "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" sold in retail stores and vending machines in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Albertsons Companies announced a recall of 11 store-prepared products including mini peanut butter cream pies and sliced apples with peanut butter that were sold at stores including ACME, Albertsons, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Safeway Tom Thumb and Vons.

Giant Eagle also recalled GetGo branded apple slices with the recalled peanut butter sold through May 13 at GetGo gas stations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, bearing the UPC code: 33034 93770 6 and best-if-used by dates through May 29, 2022.

The original recall included -- but was not limited to -- various sizes of creamy, crunchy, natural, natural honey, no added sugar, squeezable, creamy omega 3 and reduced fat peanut butter.

J.M. Smucker Co. said consumers should immediately dispose of any recalled products.

