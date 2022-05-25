'We let you down': Execs testify in Congress to explain U.S. shortage of baby formula

1/5

Shelves that usually contain infant formula are nearly empty on Monday at a store in New York City, amid a shortage in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Officials from the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. manufacturers of baby formula will appear in Congress on Wednesday to testify about what's causing the ongoing formula shortage in the United States and what the answers might be. The House energy and commerce subcommittee on oversight and investigations will hold a hearing titled "Formula Safety and Supply: Protecting the Health of America's Babies" beginning at 11 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

At the meeting, lawmakers will hear testimony about the shortage that began when Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. infant formula manufacturer, announced a recall of several lines of powdered formula on Feb. 17, after they were linked to infections in infants which led to at least two deaths.

Witnesses on Wednesday will include Christopher Calamari, Abbott's North American president of nutrition; Scott Fitz, vice president of technical and production at Gerber; and Robert Cleveland, a senior vice president of nutrition at Reckitt.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas will also appear with Susan Mayne, director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

In prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing, the FDA said its investigators found that Abbott's Sturgis, Mich., facility, which produced the formula that led to the infections, observed serious cracks in the firm's spray dryers as well as water leaks and condensation, which are key risks factors for Cronobacter infections.

Investigators also found that employees at the facility lacked adequate handwashing techniques and Abbott did not ensure that all surfaces that came into contact with formula were maintained to prevent infection.

"Insanitary conditions of this kind are unacceptable in all food manufacturing facilities, but especially in areas producing dry powdered formulas that serve as the sole source of nutrition for infants," the FDA said.

In his opening remarks, Calamari will say that Abbott continues to believe that "there is no conclusive evidence to link our formulas to these infant illnesses" after conducting an analysis with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Calamari added that Abbott has taken steps to improve safety conditions at the Sturgis facility, including installing non-porous, easily cleanable sanitary floors, increasing finished product testing and enhancing monitoring of areas of the facility that do not come into contact with products.

Last week, Abbott and the FDA reached a consent decree deal that's intended to speed up resumption of infant formula production.

Calamari added that the company plans to resume production at the Sturgis facility in the first week of June, adding that it will take six to eight weeks before new products are available on shelves.

"On behalf of all of us at the company, I want to express our extraordinary disappointment that this situation has occurred and our dedication to ensuring that it is addressed as soon as possible," he said in his prepared remarks. "As a parent, I know firsthand how important a reliable supply of infant formula can be for a family, and all of us at Abbott regret the stress that this shortage has caused for parents.

"To all of the families who depend on us for a reliable supply of formula -- we let you down. We are deeply sorry and are committed to making sure that a shortage like this never happens again."

President Joe Biden's administration has taken several steps to mitigate the formula shortage, including invoking the Defense Production Act last week to direct the federal government to prioritize key ingredients for formula production and compel suppliers to provide resources to formula manufacturers before any other customers that have ordered those supplies.

On Sunday, a shipment of 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula arrived in Indiana to be distributed to hospitals, doctors, home healthcare facilities and pharmacies. None of that shipment ended up in store shelves.

First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will greet the arrival of a second shipment of formula arriving at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday.

