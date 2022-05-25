Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2022 / 6:41 AM

'We let you down': Execs testify in Congress to explain U.S. shortage of baby formula

By Daniel Uria
1/5
'We let you down': Execs testify in Congress to explain U.S. shortage of baby formula
Shelves that usually contain infant formula are nearly empty on Monday at a store in New York City, amid a shortage in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Officials from the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. manufacturers of baby formula will appear in Congress on Wednesday to testify about what's causing the ongoing formula shortage in the United States and what the answers might be.

The House energy and commerce subcommittee on oversight and investigations will hold a hearing titled "Formula Safety and Supply: Protecting the Health of America's Babies" beginning at 11 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

At the meeting, lawmakers will hear testimony about the shortage that began when Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. infant formula manufacturer, announced a recall of several lines of powdered formula on Feb. 17, after they were linked to infections in infants which led to at least two deaths.

Advertisement

Witnesses on Wednesday will include Christopher Calamari, Abbott's North American president of nutrition; Scott Fitz, vice president of technical and production at Gerber; and Robert Cleveland, a senior vice president of nutrition at Reckitt.

RELATED Baby formula industry primed for disaster before key factory closed

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas will also appear with Susan Mayne, director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

In prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing, the FDA said its investigators found that Abbott's Sturgis, Mich., facility, which produced the formula that led to the infections, observed serious cracks in the firm's spray dryers as well as water leaks and condensation, which are key risks factors for Cronobacter infections.

Investigators also found that employees at the facility lacked adequate handwashing techniques and Abbott did not ensure that all surfaces that came into contact with formula were maintained to prevent infection.

RELATED U.S. to import baby formula from Europe to mitigate shortage

"Insanitary conditions of this kind are unacceptable in all food manufacturing facilities, but especially in areas producing dry powdered formulas that serve as the sole source of nutrition for infants," the FDA said.

A semi-truck full of baby formula is unloaded at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, last Saturday. These formulas have been prioritized because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply in the U.S. because of the closure of the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Mich. Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens/U.S. Air Force/UPI
Advertisement

In his opening remarks, Calamari will say that Abbott continues to believe that "there is no conclusive evidence to link our formulas to these infant illnesses" after conducting an analysis with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Calamari added that Abbott has taken steps to improve safety conditions at the Sturgis facility, including installing non-porous, easily cleanable sanitary floors, increasing finished product testing and enhancing monitoring of areas of the facility that do not come into contact with products.

RELATED Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula

Last week, Abbott and the FDA reached a consent decree deal that's intended to speed up resumption of infant formula production.

Calamari added that the company plans to resume production at the Sturgis facility in the first week of June, adding that it will take six to eight weeks before new products are available on shelves.

"On behalf of all of us at the company, I want to express our extraordinary disappointment that this situation has occurred and our dedication to ensuring that it is addressed as soon as possible," he said in his prepared remarks. "As a parent, I know firsthand how important a reliable supply of infant formula can be for a family, and all of us at Abbott regret the stress that this shortage has caused for parents.

Advertisement

"To all of the families who depend on us for a reliable supply of formula -- we let you down. We are deeply sorry and are committed to making sure that a shortage like this never happens again."

President Joe Biden's administration has taken several steps to mitigate the formula shortage, including invoking the Defense Production Act last week to direct the federal government to prioritize key ingredients for formula production and compel suppliers to provide resources to formula manufacturers before any other customers that have ordered those supplies.

On Sunday, a shipment of 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula arrived in Indiana to be distributed to hospitals, doctors, home healthcare facilities and pharmacies. None of that shipment ended up in store shelves.

First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will greet the arrival of a second shipment of formula arriving at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday.

This week in Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive rights as she virtually meets with abortion providers in the South Auditorium on Thursday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden to order federal policing reforms on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to order federal policing reforms on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death
May 25 (UPI) -- On Wednesday, the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that aims for policing reforms regarding racism and excessive use of force.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins GOP backing as 5 states hold primaries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins GOP backing as 5 states hold primaries
May 25 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp handily won the Republican nomination during the state's primary Tuesday, fending off a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue who had secured the backing of former President Donald Trump.
Glencore agrees to pay $1.1B to settle bribery, price-fixing charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Glencore agrees to pay $1.1B to settle bribery, price-fixing charges
May 25 (UPI) -- Glencore International has pleaded guilty to running a multinational bribery scheme and manipulating fuel oil prices in the United States and will pay some $1.1 billion in penalties.
U.S. sanctions Hamas official, facilitator network
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hamas official, facilitator network
May 24 (UPI) -- The United States blacklisted a Hamas finance official and an expansive network of facilitators and companies across the Middle East and North Africa that generate funds for the Palestinian militant organization.
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
May 24 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a South Texas elementary school left 19 students and at least two adults dead after a gunman opened fire Tuesday, local officials said.
Biden to lawmakers: 'It's time to act' on gun control after Texas school shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden to lawmakers: 'It's time to act' on gun control after Texas school shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for gun control legislation following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 students and two adults dead on Tuesday.
Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations
May 24 (UPI) -- Former Detroit police Chief James Craig on Tuesday called on Michigan's attorney general to investigate after the state's election bureau found his gubernatorial campaign submitted false petition signatures.
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service's forecasters on Tuesday predicted an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, expecting 14 to 21 named storms.
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
May 24 (UPI) -- Dorothy's long-lost "Wizard of Oz" dress, worth up to $1.2 million, will not be auctioned Tuesday after a judge blocked the sale over a lawsuit filed by a woman claiming the dress belonged to her relative.
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
May 24 (UPI) -- A group of more than 80 senators led by Sens. Thom Tills, R-N.C., and Jean Shaheen, D-N.H., on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to expedite the process of allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
2 pilots killed in central Iran after Chinese-made F-7 crashes during training
2 pilots killed in central Iran after Chinese-made F-7 crashes during training
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement