Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating'

Johnny Depp denied allegations of abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying hearing her testimony in the defamation trial was "horrible," "heinous," "ridiculous" and "humiliating."

May 25 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand Wednesday in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard as he denied her allegations of abuse. Depp described the experience of hearing Heard's testimony as "horrible," "heinous," "ridiculous" and "humiliating" as he said that the allegations she made during the trial were false. Advertisement

"It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of," said Depp. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel. And all false. All false."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation while seeking $50 million in damages over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" despite not mentioning him by name.

"No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth, and I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years," he said.

Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, after his former attorney, Adam Waldman, called her abuse allegations "false" and a "hoax."

Depp on Wednesday denied having seen Waldman's statements to the Daily Mail ahead of the story's publication in 2020.

"It just seemed like a lot of word salad to me," he said.

Heard's attorneys on Wednesday also asked Depp about a text sent to his sister on June 4, 2016, in which he wrote "I want her replaced on that WB Film!!!" referring to 2018's Aquaman.

Depp denied trying to get Heard fired from the film but said he did speak to executives with Warner Bros. Pictures about Heard.

"I reached out to them because I vetted her," he said.

On Monday, entertainment industry consultant Kathy Arnold told the court that Heard likely lost $45 to $50 million since Waldman denied her allegations.

Walter Hamada, president of DC Films for Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a video deposition Tuesday that there were conversations about potentially recasting Heard in the Aquaman sequel due to worries about her chemistry with the film's lead, Jason Momoa.

Depp on Wednesday also denied sending a series of texts presented by Heard's legal team in which he allegedly referred to a woman's genitalia as "RIGHTFULLY MINE!!!"

"Should I not just bust in and remove its hinges tonight???" the text read.

"I want to change her understanding of what it is like to be thrashed about like a pleading Mackrel ... I NEED. I WANT. I TAKE."

Depp said the texts were not "anything I've ever said or written" while saying he does not know the woman who was named in the texts and has no recollection of sending them.

"I don't have that kind of hubris or expectation," he said. "That's quite grotesque."

Depp denied allegations that he pushed his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss, down a set of stairs after Heard referenced the alleged incident while testifying about an incident in which her sister was caught up in a physical altercation between Heard and Depp.

"I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her," Heard testified. "I don't hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him."

On Wednesday, Depp said that Heard "took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind."

"There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs," he said.

Depp testified that Moss instead fell down a set of stairs while they were in Jamaica in the 1990s, saying that he left their bungalow before Moss when a heavy downpour occurred as she was descending a set of wooden stairs.

"Her legs went out, and she landed directly on her coccyx ... She was obviously physically in pain. She was hurt, she was crying, so I ran over and grabbed her to make sure she was all right," he said. "That's it, that's the whole story. But then the rumor of it, I had never heard a rumor of that before Ms. Heard."

Moss delivered testimony from London on Wednesday in which she gave a similar account of the incident.

"As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," Moss said of Depp.

Moss' testimony lasted a few minutes and Heard's lawyers did not cross-examine her.