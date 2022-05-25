Trending
U.S. News
May 25, 2022 / 5:22 PM

Dow gains 191 points as Fed's May minutes hint at more interest rate hikes

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow gains 191 points as Fed's May minutes hint at more interest rate hikes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 191 points as the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to continue to aggressively hike interest rates in minutes from its May meeting. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- U.S. markets climbed on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting showed the central bank plans to aggressively raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 191.66 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.95% following a choppy session and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 1.51%.

Following the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee earlier this month the central bank decided to raise interest rates by a half-point, its largest increase since 2000.

Minutes from the meeting showed that "most participants judged that" additional half-point increases "would likely be appropriate" in its next few meetings.

"They also noted that a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate depending on the evolving economic outlook and the risks to the outlook," the minutes said, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China as potential factors.

James Liu, founder and CEO of Clearnomics, told Yahoo Finance that the remarks reflected a "new chapter of the inflation story."

"If you'll recall, last year it started with whether it's transitory -- turns out, it wasn't. Then it became about the Fed at the end of last year and earlier this year, whether or not they would tighten significantly. And they did, and now that's all priced in," Liu said.

The yield on the 10-year treasury note changed little following the release of the minutes, settling at 2.75%.

Retail names also were at the forefront for the second consecutive day Wednesday, with shares of Nordstrom rising 14.02% after beating sales expectations and increasing its full-year outlook.

Dick's Sporting Goods stock also rose 9.69% on positive earnings, while Best Buy gained 8.97% after being downgraded from Barclays on the heels of mixed earnings.

Shares of Kohl's also rose 11.89% amid a report that bidders were seeking to acquire the company.

Tech stocks also rebounded Wednesday, as Intuit stock rose 8.21% after better-than-expected quarterly results, while Zoom Video stock rose 8.48%, Docusign gained 8.32% and Nvidia climbed 5% before reporting earnings after the bell.

Wednesday's gains put the major averages on pace for a winning week despite posting losses on Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Texas court resentences 2 death row prisoners to life
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas court resentences 2 death row prisoners to life
May 25 (UPI) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday resentenced two death row prisoners to life in prison, both on their claims of intellectual disability.
Congressional Budget Office predicts high inflation in U.S. to ease in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congressional Budget Office predicts high inflation in U.S. to ease in 2023
May 25 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office says high inflation has topped out and will slow over the next year, according to its economic outlook released Wednesday.
Abbott tells Congress closed baby formula plant will reopen in early June
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Abbott tells Congress closed baby formula plant will reopen in early June
May 25 (UPI) -- Federal regulators and executives from the baby formula industry appeared before lawmakers Wednesday to explain what's behind the present shortage of infant formula in the U.S. and shed light on some possible answers.
Gunman posted about plans online ahead of Texas school massacre, Gov. Abbott says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gunman posted about plans online ahead of Texas school massacre, Gov. Abbott says
May 25 (UPI) -- The 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at a South Texas elementary school shared his plans on Facebook.
EPA proposes protections for Alaska's salmon-rich Bristol Bay
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
EPA proposes protections for Alaska's salmon-rich Bristol Bay
May 25 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans Wednesday to protect Alaska's Bristol Bay and the salmon it produces with a move that would block construction of Pebble Mine.
Approval for Supreme Court tumbled after leaked opinion on abortion, poll shows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Approval for Supreme Court tumbled after leaked opinion on abortion, poll shows
May 25 (UPI) -- The share of Americans who approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing slid 10 points in the weeks after a leaked draft opinion signaled that the court's conservative majority intends to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
May 25 (UPI) -- CVS Health Corp. said it will end its efforts to fill prescriptions for controlled substances ordered by clinicians working with Cerebral Inc. and Done Health as telehealth companies have come under more scrutiny.
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
May 25 (UPI) -- Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urged President Joe Biden Wednesday to use his power to gain her release after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for allegedly carrying cannabis-oil vape cartridges
Disgraced reality show star Josh Duggar to learn sentence for child porn conviction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Disgraced reality show star Josh Duggar to learn sentence for child porn conviction
May 25 (UPI) -- Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces as many as 20 years in prison at his sentencing on Wednesday for his conviction on two criminal counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Trump, Texas' Abbott set to speak at NRA convention after deadly school shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump, Texas' Abbott set to speak at NRA convention after deadly school shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who announced that 19 children were killed in a shooting attack at their school on Tuesday, is scheduled to speak at the NRA's annual convention this week just a few hours away in Houston.
