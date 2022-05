A CVS logo is seen on a building in Washington, D.C. on September 1, 2011. CVS said it has stopped filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral and Done Health. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- CVS Health Corp. said it will end its efforts to fill prescriptions for controlled substances ordered by clinicians working with Cerebral Inc. and Done Health as telehealth companies have come under more scrutiny, the Wall Street Journal reported. CVS said it took the action based on a review of both companies. Advertisement

Cerebral, a mental health startup, is under investigation by the Justice Department on suspicion of overprescribing controlled substances like Adderall and Xanax.

Cerebral offers therapy and counseling for conditions like anxiety, insomnia, and ADHD, along with prescriptions for controlled substances used to treat some of the conditions.

CVS had already stopped filling Adderall prescriptions from Cerebral, along with Walmart, before the new announcement.

"To be clear, at this time, no regulatory or law enforcement authority has accused Cerebral of violating any law," Cerebral said in a statement to the Business Insider. "Cerebral intends to fully cooperate with the investigation, which we already have conveyed to the U.S. Attorney's Office."