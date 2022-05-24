Trending
May 24, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Police in small S.C. town say 4 teenagers killed in 2 shootings just hours apart

By Clyde Hughes

May 24 (UPI) -- A small community in South Carolina is grappling with grief after authorities there said that four teenagers who all knew each other died in two separate shootings last weekend.

The shootings occurred within a few hours of each other in Newberry on Sunday, according to police.

Killed in the shootings were 15-year-old Jhisere Robinson, 16-year-old Mykain Davis, 18-year-old Jahquindon Toland and 19-year-old Sonterrious Davis.

Davis was killed in the first shooting on Sunday and the other three died in the second, just a few blocks away, hours later.

Police said they don't have any suspects, but investigators believe it's likely the two shootings are connected. In fact, one of the teens was questioned earlier about the Davis shooting.

"All the victims are somehow connected," Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said, according to WYFF-TV. "They knew each other. My understanding, they were in the same circle."

"As someone who loves the community, someone who loves the youth in this community, I am in disbelief, and I hurt to the core," he added according to NBC News. "We're losing our young people at an alarming rate."

Newberry High School switched to remote learning on Monday "out of an abundance of caution" related to the gun violence and extra law enforcement officers were put on duty at schools in the area.

"There has been no direct threat toward a school," the Newberry County Sheriff's Office said, according to The State. "The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community."

Newberry, a town of about 10,000 people, is located 35 miles northwest of the state capital, Columbia.

