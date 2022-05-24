Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2022 / 8:31 PM

Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations

By Simon Druker

May 24 (UPI) -- Former Detroit police Chief James Craig on Tuesday called on Michigan's attorney general to investigate after the state's election bureau found his gubernatorial campaign submitted false petition signatures.

Craig, who was considered one of the frontrunners for the Republican nomination, said Tuesday he would not quit the race, despite the findings released Monday.

Advertisement

"I do believe this was a well-planned and orchestrated effort to get me off the ballot," Craig told the Detroit Free Press.

"I'm being robbed of the opportunity to be on the ballot and let Michigan voters decide who should represent the GOP."

RELATED Georgia governor, Senate races highlight primaries in 5 states

Craig, along with four other Republican candidates, may face disqualification from the race for not having submitted the minimum required amount of signatures.

Craig, Perry Johnson, Michael Markey, Michael Brown and Donna Brandenburg were all running for the right to run against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan primary is scheduled for Aug. 2.

RELATED House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship

The report issued Monday contends at least 68,000 invalid signatures were submitted across at least 10 petition drives.

"During standard petition review, staff identified the same circulators in several sets of petitions for which at least 2,000 signatures were required to appear on the ballot, including candidates for governor, circuit judge, and district judge," the report reads.

Advertisement

"In several instances, the number of invalid signatures submitted by these circulators was the reason a candidate had an insufficient number of valid signatures. In other instances, while invalid signatures were identified in the candidate's filing, the number was insufficient to move the number of signatures below the threshold for ballot qualification."

RELATED 'Power Rangers' actor Austin St. John indicted in PPP scheme

According to the report, 10,192 of the signatures submitted by Craig's campaign appear to be valid.

To qualify to run for election, candidates need to collect 15,000 signatures from across the state.

Craig, who is also the former police chief of Cincinnati, said he hopes the state's attorney general, Dana Nessel, will investigate because fraud should not be a partisan issue.

Latest Headlines

At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
May 24 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a South Texas elementary school left 18 students and at least one adult dead after a gunman opened fire Tuesday, local officials said.
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service's forecasters on Tuesday predicted an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, expecting 14 to 21 named storms.
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
May 24 (UPI) -- Dorothy's long-lost "Wizard of Oz" dress, worth up to $1.2 million, will not be auctioned Tuesday after a judge blocked the sale over a lawsuit filed by a woman claiming the dress belonged to her relative.
Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks on Texas elementary school shooting
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks on Texas elementary school shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the White House at 8:15 p.m. in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 students and one teacher dead Tuesday.
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
May 24 (UPI) -- A group of more than 80 senators led by Sens. Thom Tills, R-N.C., and Jean Shaheen, D-N.H., on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to expedite the process of allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO.
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
May 24 (UPI) -- Southern Baptist Convention leaders announced plans Tuesday to release a secret list of hundreds of ministers and church personnel accused of sexual abuse, after a report found church leaders suppressed abuse claims.
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
May 24 (UPI) -- The congressional Naming Commission submitted its list Tuesday of suggested name changes for nine U.S. Army facilities named for Confederate leaders.
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
May 24 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.35% Tuesday as shares of Snap fell 43.08%, dragging down other major tech stocks on negative quarterly forecasts.
Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says
May 24 (UPI) -- An Iraqi citizen with suspected ties to the Islamic State was arrested in Ohio and charged with a plot to kill former President George W. Bush, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana
May 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis announced a $2.5 billion joint venture with Samsung SDI to build the automaker's first electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The plant in Kokomo, Ind., will create 1,400 new jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement