Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2022 / 1:55 AM

U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe

By Darryl Coote
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
The grounding of USS Connecticut on Oct. 2, 2021, was the result of a slew of errors, a Navy investigation published Monday said. Photo by Lt. Mack Jamieson/U.S. Navy

May 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy investigation into October's grounding of a U.S. submarine on a seamount in the South China Sea has determined the incident was "preventable."

The report published Monday states the USS Connecticut grounded Oct. 2 on an uncharted seamount in a poorly surveyed area of international waters in the Indo-Pacific region as a result of an accumulation of errors and omissions in navigation planning, watch-team execution and risk management that "fell far below U.S. Navy standards."

Advertisement

"Prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in any of these three areas could have prevented the grounding," Rear Adm. Christopher Cavanaugh, who led the investigation, wrote in the report.

"No single action or inaction caused this mishap."

RELATED Pentagon spokesman John Kirby joins White House

The grounding saw 11 crew sustain minor injuries and the vessel removed from operations for an extended period of time for repairs. Its leading officers were also fired as a result of the incident in November.

"A grounding at this speed and depth had the potential for more serious injuries, fatalities and even loss of the ship," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh added that actions taken by the crew and its leadership following the grounding were "effective" as the vessel was put in a stable condition on the ocean's surface and injuries and damaged equipment were attended.

Advertisement
RELATED Naval secretary visits USS George Washington after multiple crew suicides

The investigation found that the vessel's navigation plan for the day of the grounding did not meet safe navigation standards as its review team failed to identify and mark at least 10 charted hazards located in the vicinity of where the incident took place as well as incorrectly assessed the submarine would be operating in open waters.

The report also said the vessel collided with a pier last April, which the report framed as an incident that should have been a "significant opportunity for self-reflection and improvement" for Connecticut's leadership.

In response the grounding, the report recommended 28 corrective actions. The Navy said 14 of those actions have been completed, 13 are in progress and one action is "enduring."

RELATED Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'

"The Navy is urgently implementing these improvements across the Submarine Force," the U.S. military branch said in a statement. "In implementing these significant improvements, the Navy will become a more effective fighting force."

Latest Headlines

Pentagon: 20 nations agree to send new weapons to Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon: 20 nations agree to send new weapons to Ukraine
May 24 (UPI) -- Some 20 nations have agreed to provide Ukraine with new weapons, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said as Kyiv has called on allies to arm it in its war against Russia.
Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan
May 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning Americans against doing business with Sudanese state-owned and military-controlled companies as it seeks a return to civilian control of the northeast African country.
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
May 23 (UPI) -- An entertainment consultant testified that Amber Heard lost $45 to $50 million after her ex-husband Johnny Depp's lawyer called her allegations of abuse a "hoax."
Report: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when struck by truck
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when struck by truck
May 23 (UPI) -- NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and drugs in his system when he died as a result of being hit by a truck while attempting to cross a South Florida highway.
Appeals court upholds ruling against Florida's social media law
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court upholds ruling against Florida's social media law
May 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. appellate court on Monday upheld a preliminary injunction against a Florida law banning social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter from removing content and users from their platforms.
Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car
May 23 (UPI) -- A suspect who drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk near an elementary school in Orange County, Calif., on Monday, injuring three children, had "incendiary devices" in his car, police said.
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
May 23 (UPI) -- Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid an FBI investigation into allegations that he sought to exchange insider information about the sale of Angels Stadium for campaign donations.
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help find a Texas woman accused of killing an elite cyclist in Austin May 11. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused in the shooting death of Anna Wilson in an apparent love triangle.
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
May 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday implored the state's largest urban water suppliers to step up their conservation efforts to avoid possible future mandatory water restrictions.
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
May 23 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department on Monday shared photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a Brooklyn man on a Lower Manhattan subway train on Sunday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement