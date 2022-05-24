Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2022 / 5:08 PM

Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
Shares of Snap fell 43.08% Tuesday, dragging down other major tech stocks on negative quarterly forecasts. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite tumbled Tuesday as Snap recorded its largest-ever one-day drop and dragged down other tech stocks with a negative advertising forecast.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed the day down 2.35%, while the broad S&P 500 fell 0.81%. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out gains, rising 48.38 points, or 0.15%, after falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.

Advertisement

Shares of Snap fell 43.08% as CEO Evan Spiegel said the company would miss earnings and revenue targets for the current quarter. He cited rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain constraints and a downturn in hiring.

Some major tech players also saw declines following the forecast, with shares of Meta dropping 7.62%, while Alphabet fell 4.95% and Amazon slid 3.21% as both hit 52-week lows.

RELATED Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan

"The main culprit is the Snap warning from Monday evening," Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge wrote in a note.

"Some are a bit incredulous that a relatively small and perennially unprofitable ephemeral social media firm can take down the whole tape, but given how sensitive this tape is, Snap is able to punch above its weight."

Advertisement

The 10-year treasury yield also slipped to 2.73% after reaching as high as 3.21% earlier in the year as investors turned to bonds amid fears of a recession.

RELATED Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records

Retail stocks also struggled Tuesday with Abercrombie & Fitch stock dropping 28.58% after reporting that freight and product costs hampered its first-quarter earnings.

Best Buy also ended the day up 1.21%, after shares were initially higher as it reported mixed quarterly earnings.

Tuesday's losses came after all three major indexes rallied to start the week.

RELATED Fed survey: Many in U.S. felt OK about finances at end of 2021 despite poorer view of economy

Amid the movement, the S&P 500 sits 18.2% from its record high after falling into bear market territory, or 20% below a record high, on Friday.

Latest Headlines

Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
May 24 (UPI) -- The congressional Naming Commission submitted its list Tuesday of suggested name changes for nine U.S. Army facilities named for Confederate leaders.
14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
May 24 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 students and one teacher at a South Texas elementary school died Tuesday after a gunman opened fire.
Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says
May 24 (UPI) -- An Iraqi citizen with suspected ties to the Islamic State was arrested in Ohio and charged with a plot to kill former President George W. Bush, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana
May 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis announced a $2.5 billion joint venture with Samsung SDI to build the automaker's first electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The plant in Kokomo, Ind., will create 1,400 new jobs.
Biden administration updating police use-of-force guidelines on George Floyd anniversary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration updating police use-of-force guidelines on George Floyd anniversary
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order updating the use of force policy for federal law enforcement agents, on the heels of a Justice Department memo directing them to intervene if they see a fellow o
MSNBC hires ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MSNBC hires ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki
May 24 (UPI) -- Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall. The cable network announced Psaki's hiring Tuesday. Psaki will appear across all MSNBC programs and host a new streaming program on Peacock.
U.S. birth rate sees increase for first time since 2014
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. birth rate sees increase for first time since 2014
May 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. birth rate in 2021 was 1% higher than the year prior, the first increase in the figure since 2014, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday.
Indiana lawmakers expected to override governor's veto of transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Indiana lawmakers expected to override governor's veto of transgender sports ban
May 24 (UPI) -- Indiana's Republican-dominated House and Senate are expected Tuesday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of a bill that bans transgender students from competing in girls' sports.
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
May 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart said Tuesday that it's recalling a line of its Great Value ice cream originally intended to commemorate Juneteenth after it incurred criticism on social media.
Georgia governor, Senate races highlight primaries in 5 states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia governor, Senate races highlight primaries in 5 states
May 24 (UPI) -- High-profile primaries and runoffs dot the election map on Tuesday where candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence go head-to-head in Georgia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Russia attacks dozens of towns in east Ukraine; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia attacks dozens of towns in east Ukraine; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement