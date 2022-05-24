Trending
May 24, 2022

MSNBC hires ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki

By Sheri Walsh
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall as a commentator and host of her own streaming show. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall as a commentator and host of her own streaming show.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced Psaki's hiring Tuesday and praised the former press secretary for her "extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider."

"She's a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season," Jones said in a statement.

Psaki will appear across all MSNBC programs on cable. She will appear on NBC and MSNBC during primetime coverage of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, in addition to hosting a new program currently under development on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.

"Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I'm thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team," Psaki said. "I can't wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what's driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way."

Psaki, 43, left her role at the White House after her final press briefing May 13. She served as press secretary during President Joe Biden's first 16 months in office. She was also a communications director under former President Barack Obama and was a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department.

"My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insights and perspective I bring to this next chapter," Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki is not the first White House communications officer to move to news. She follows ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, who was former President Bill Clinton's communications director and Fox News commentator Kayleigh McEnany, who served as former President Donald Trump's press secretary, among others.

Karine Jean-Pierre succeeded Psaki as White House press secretary earlier this month, after serving as principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to Biden.

