Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2022 / 3:05 AM

Pentagon: 20 nations agree to send new weapons to Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Some 20 nations have agreed to provide Ukraine with new weapons, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said as Kyiv has called on allies to arm it in its war against Russia.

The secretary made the announcement Monday during a press conference that followed the second meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was formed by ally nations in April to help Kyiv.

Advertisement

"Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition and coastal defense systems and tanks and other armored vehicles," he said. "Others came forward with new commitments for training Ukraine's forces and sustaining its military systems."

Austin said the packages include an anti-ship harpoon launcher and missiles from Denmark and attack helicopters, tanks and rocket systems from the Czech Republic. Greece, Norway, Italy and Poland have also committed to donating artillery systems and ammunition, he said.

RELATED Global number of refugees, forcibly displaced people passes 100M

"The momentum of donations and deliveries has been outstanding, and after today's discussions I'm pleased to report that we're intensifying our efforts, and moving forward, we'll continue to deepen our coordination and cooperation so that Ukraine can sustain and strengthen its battlefield operations," he said.

Advertisement

The meeting consisted of 47 nations, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of State, said during the press conference.

The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday that Kyiv's "absolute priority" is weapons and ammunition.

RELATED Russian diplomat resigns in protest of war against Ukraine

"Every time we tell our partners that we need modern anti-missile weapons, modern combat aircraft, we are not just making a formal request. We say that our request is the real lives of many people who would not have died if we had received all the weapons we are asking for," he said.

All ally nations agree that Ukraine's war against Russia is to protect the common values shared by all Democratic nations and so "we have the right to count on full and urgent assistance, especially weapons," he continued.

During the press conference, Austin said Ukraine's military needs consist of long-range weapons, tanks and armored personnel carriers, stating the fighting is being shaped by artillery.

RELATED Russian soldier gets life in prison for killing Ukrainian man to end first war crimes trial

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia has launched nearly 1,500 missile strikes consisting of some 2,275 missiles during the war, which began Feb. 24 when Kremlin forces invaded.

The address came after Zelensky spoke remotely to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he called for maximum economic punishment against the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

It also followed U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signing legislation to provide $40 billion in additional aid and military equipment to Ukraine. A day earlier, he also authorized an additional $100 million in weapons for the war-torn country.

Since the war began, the Pentagon has committed $3.9 billion to Ukraine and has preformed 10 drawndowns of military equipment.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will hold its third meeting on June 15, the U.S. officials said.

According to U.N. data, more than 3,800 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 6.5 million have fled the country since the war began.

Latest Headlines

U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
May 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy investigation into October's grounding of a U.S. submarine on a seamount in the South China Sea has found the incident was "preventable."
Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan
May 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning Americans against doing business with Sudanese state-owned and military-controlled companies as it seeks a return to civilian control of the northeast African country.
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
May 23 (UPI) -- An entertainment consultant testified that Amber Heard lost $45 to $50 million after her ex-husband Johnny Depp's lawyer called her allegations of abuse a "hoax."
Report: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when struck by truck
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when struck by truck
May 23 (UPI) -- NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and drugs in his system when he died as a result of being hit by a truck while attempting to cross a South Florida highway.
Appeals court upholds ruling against Florida's social media law
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court upholds ruling against Florida's social media law
May 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. appellate court on Monday upheld a preliminary injunction against a Florida law banning social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter from removing content and users from their platforms.
Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car
May 23 (UPI) -- A suspect who drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk near an elementary school in Orange County, Calif., on Monday, injuring three children, had "incendiary devices" in his car, police said.
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
May 23 (UPI) -- Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid an FBI investigation into allegations that he sought to exchange insider information about the sale of Angels Stadium for campaign donations.
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help find a Texas woman accused of killing an elite cyclist in Austin May 11. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused in the shooting death of Anna Wilson in an apparent love triangle.
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
May 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday implored the state's largest urban water suppliers to step up their conservation efforts to avoid possible future mandatory water restrictions.
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
May 23 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department on Monday shared photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a Brooklyn man on a Lower Manhattan subway train on Sunday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement