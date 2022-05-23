Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Online wedding registry Zola.com confirms hack

By Sommer Brokaw
Online wedding registry Zola.com confirms hack
A bride and groom take photos in Times Square in New York City earlier this year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Online wedding registry Zola.com confirmed Monday that hackers breached user accounts after complaints over the weekend.

TechCrunch first reported the hack of the New York-based wedding planning startup, which along with gift registries, also helps couples prepare budgets and websites for the big day.

Advertisement

Telegram Channel posts, seen by TechCrunch, showed that customer accounts were breached by hackers who ordered gift cards from their accounts.

Zola confirmed the gift card orders and said it was "quickly working" to rectify the situation.

RELATED D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks

"The vast majority of the gift card orders have already been refunded and 100% will be refunded by the end of the day," Zola spokesperson Emily Forrest said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Any action that a couple did not take will be corrected."

The company became aware of the breach and said it was working to reconcile the situation after customers took to social media to complain that their accounts were compromised over the weekend, including some who reported that their account funds had been depleted.

Forrest said in the statement to TechCrunch that the accounts were breached because of a "credential stuffing" attack, where hackers use exposed or breached usernames and passwords to hack multiple accounts on different sites that share the same credentials.

Advertisement
RELATED Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts

"The vast majority of Zola couples were not impacted, but we are deeply apologetic to those who detected any irregular account activity," Forrest added. "Our team acted as quickly as possible to protect our community of couples and guests, and we were able to block all attempted fraudulent transfers."

"Credential stuffing," attacks most likely occur through a third-party site.

Customers were affected by the hack as recently as 10 p.m. Sunday, NBC News reported.

RELATED North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says

According to the company, fewer than 0.1% of customers were affected by breach.

Zola told NBC News it has two-factor authentication in place, and its expanding its usage.

"All couples can absolutely resume their normal activity on Zola," the company added.

Latest Headlines

Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
May 23 (UPI) -- Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid an FBI investigation into allegations that he sought to exchange insider information about the sale of Angels Stadium for campaign donations.
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help find a Texas woman accused of killing an elite cyclist in Austin May 11. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused in the shooting death of Anna Wilson in an apparent love triangle.
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
May 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday implored the state's largest urban water suppliers to step up their conservation efforts to avoid possible future mandatory water restrictions.
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
May 23 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department on Monday shared photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a Brooklyn man on a Lower Manhattan subway train on Sunday morning.
House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship
May 23 (UPI) -- Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is facing a House investigation over allegations of financial fraud and an improper relationship with a staffer, lawmakers said Monday.
Dow gains 618 points as markets rally after losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow gains 618 points as markets rally after losing streak
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street surged Monday as major indexes posted gains as they tried to dodge falling into bear market territory.
VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers
May 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday praised healthcare workers for sacrifices made during the COVID-19 pandemic and called for more help to assist them with burnout and other mental health issues.
Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records
May 23 (UPI) -- Gas prices remained at record highs across the United States on Monday, continuing a weeks-long string of new daily standards in the run-up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA reported.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID-19
May 23 (UPI) -- Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said he is experiencing mild symptoms after coming into close contact with someone with the virus.
Supreme Court ruling makes it tougher for ineffective counsel appeals
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling makes it tougher for ineffective counsel appeals
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that prison inmates can not seek evidentiary hearings in federal court and claim their initial trial lawyers failed to provide an adequate defense.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement