Police: Suspect who ran over Calif. students had 'incendiary devices' in car

May 23 (UPI) -- A suspect who drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk near an elementary school in Orange County, Calif., on Monday, injuring three children, had "incendiary devices" in his car, police said.

Santa Ana, Calif., police said the children were injured when a suspect drove onto the sidewalk near Taft Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The children were taken to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators indicated the suspect driver had been noticed trespassing inside the school before the incident and that a subsequent search of his vehicle turned up four "suspicious incendiary devices."

The devices did not appear to be intended for use in any sort of attack on the school campus, Orange County sheriff's officials told the Orange County Register, which described the suspect as a man his late 20s who was found suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

Witnesses said the man emerged from the vehicle after the incident covered in blood and holding a knife. He was then arrested near a park, KTTV-TV reported.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown for about three hours following the incident.