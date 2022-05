Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on May 9. Stocks showed signs of improvement early Monday after weeks of sliding downward. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street started Monday with a surge in early trading as it tried to dodge falling into bear market territory with all three indexes showing solid gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed more than a 2% gain early Monday afternoon as it soared more than 600 points. The S&P 500 rose nearly 2%, gaining roughly 70 points. Advertisement

The tech-dependent Nasdaq gained more than 160 points, or almost 1.5%.

The market followed trends in Japan, Germany and London, which all showed gains at or near the end of their trading days.

The early trading was a glimmer of hope after the market had been taking a beating lately. On Friday, U.S. stocks marked the longest streak of weekly losses since 2001 by the end of trading Friday as the S&P 500 briefly dropped into the bear market territory.

An index is considered to have entered a bear market when it drops 20% from its last peak.