U.S. News
May 23, 2022 / 1:11 PM

1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside

By Ashley Williams

May 23 (UPI) -- Four people -- two men and two women -- plunged at least 300 feet over the side of a Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., cliff Monday morning, leaving one of them dead, Los Angeles County authorities said.

The deadly fall happened around 4:45 a.m., about an hour before sunrise. First responders began their rescue and recovery operation around 5:45 a.m.

Two victims were rescued from the scene after authorities lifted them back to the clifftop and flew them by helicopter to a trauma center.

Another person hoisted themselves to safety and was driven in an ambulance to an area hospital.

The fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.

