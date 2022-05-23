1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside

May 23 (UPI) -- Four people -- two men and two women -- plunged at least 300 feet over the side of a Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., cliff Monday morning, leaving one of them dead, Los Angeles County authorities said.

The deadly fall happened around 4:45 a.m., about an hour before sunrise. First responders began their rescue and recovery operation around 5:45 a.m.

Two victims were rescued from the scene after authorities lifted them back to the clifftop and flew them by helicopter to a trauma center.

Another person hoisted themselves to safety and was driven in an ambulance to an area hospital.

The fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.