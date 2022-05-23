NYC removes last public payphone

1/5

Workers guide the placement of the last NYC public payphone removed by crane on Seventh Avenue in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Officials held a ceremony Monday for removal of the last public payphone in New York City. The payphone was removed with a crane from a sidewalk on 7th Ave. and 50th St. in Midtown Manhattan, just south of Times Square, marking what officials called "the end of the payphone era." Advertisement

Officials said it was the last public payphone in the city, but there are still privately owned payphones and four permanent, full-length "Superman" phone booths.

The city began removing the payphones in 2015 as they became obsolete and replacing them with public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Since then, the city has removed thousands of payphones across all five boroughs.

In 2014, there were more than 6,000 active public pay telephones on city sidewalks, according to the city website. They were originally slated to be removed by 2020, but the process took longer than expected.

City officials said on the website that the public payphones, which provided free access to 911 and 311 non-emergency city services, were still used for regular calls and long-distance calls, but their usage had gone way down.

Instead of the payphones, now, there are thousands of wireless kiosks run by LinkNYC across the five boroughs, according to the city Office of Technology and Innovation.

Advertisement

LinkNYC officials said there will 5G functionality added to the kiosks this summer, which also provide a social services directory, device charging, free domestic calls and transit and weather alerts.

"We celebrate the end of the payphone," but also "look forward to new beginnings," said the city's chief technology officer, Matthew Fraser, 1010WINS reported.