FIle Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Instagram rolled out a brand update on Monday that included a new font -- called "Instagram Sans." The social platform said the typeface was inspired by the Instagram logo -- a Polaroid-type camera with a rounded square, a circle and a dot.

The new design, which users can try in Stories and Reels, was "made to feel human" with a quirky Q typeface and "interior teardrop of the 'a' typeface."

"Instagram Sans reflects the shape of the glyph and our commitment to simplicity and craft," Instagram said on its website.

"The in-between moments of a perfect circle and a square, which we lovingly call the 'squircle,' show up throughout the typeface."

The company said the new font was designed to distinguish itself.

"Instagram Sans helps us showcase a distinct identity," it added. "[It's] also a new way for our global community to express themselves on Instagram in place like Stories and Reels.

"We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose."

Two other changes announced Monday were a new gradient with "vibrant colors" and a new layout and design system.