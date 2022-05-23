Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2022 / 7:14 PM

Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates

By Don Jacobson
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
Dried lake bed bakes in the sun at Nicasio Reservoir in Nicasio, California, on July 10, 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday statewide water conservation mandates may be necessary due to the continuing drought. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday implored the state's largest urban water suppliers to step up their conservation efforts to avoid possible future mandatory water restrictions.

Newsom, addressing leaders of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, East Bay Municipal Utility District and other large water suppliers in Sacramento, urged them to "take more aggressive actions" to combat the state's ongoing extreme drought conditions.

Advertisement

If voluntary efforts on a localized basis aren't enough to meet water conservation targets, he cautioned, statewide mandates could become necessary.

"Every water agency across the state needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measures," he told the utilities.

RELATED Grid monitor report shows higher power outage risk from heat, wildfires, droughts

"Californians made significant changes since the last drought but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months," Newsom added. "We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count."

The water agencies were given the leeway to craft their own conservation efforts after California's 2012-2016 drought, when they argued that greater local flexibility on drought response was more effective than statewide mandates.

Newsom has so far embraced the localized approach, but warned Monday their conservation efforts are falling short. The utilities failed to reach a statewide goal of 15% water use reduction by March.

Advertisement
RELATED Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico

In response, the State Water Resources Control Board will vote Tuesday on implementing a statewide ban on watering of non-functional turf in the commercial, industrial and institutional sectors.

The panel will also consider regulations requiring local water suppliers to implement further restrictions as Californians face the possibility that water supplies may be up to 20% lower due to the latest extended drought.

If enacted, every urban area of the state would come under a local plan to reduce water use -- only about half of California's population currently face such local restrictions.

RELATED Officials take emergency measures to ease drought crisis at low Lake Powell

The state recorded the driest first three months in its recorded history from January through March. Its largest reservoirs stood at just half of their historical averages.

Meanwhile, California's snowpack is just 14% of average, the governor noted.

The state water board reported this month that due to a third consecutive year of extreme drought, more than half of the state's 1,300 small water systems and 312,000 domestic wells are at risk or potentially at risk of experiencing drinking water shortages and failing to meet water quality standards.

Latest Headlines

Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
May 23 (UPI) -- Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid an FBI investigation into allegations that he sought to exchange insider information about the sale of Angels Stadium for campaign donations.
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help find a Texas woman accused of killing an elite cyclist in Austin May 11. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused in the shooting death of Anna Wilson in an apparent love triangle.
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
May 23 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department on Monday shared photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a Brooklyn man on a Lower Manhattan subway train on Sunday morning.
House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship
May 23 (UPI) -- Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is facing a House investigation over allegations of financial fraud and an improper relationship with a staffer, lawmakers said Monday.
Dow gains 618 points as markets rally after losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow gains 618 points as markets rally after losing streak
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street surged Monday as major indexes posted gains as they tried to dodge falling into bear market territory.
VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers
May 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday praised healthcare workers for sacrifices made during the COVID-19 pandemic and called for more help to assist them with burnout and other mental health issues.
Online wedding registry Zola.com confirms hack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Online wedding registry Zola.com confirms hack
May 23 (UPI) -- Online wedding registry Zola.com confirmed Monday that hackers breached user accounts after complaints over the weekend.
Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records
May 23 (UPI) -- Gas prices remained at record highs across the United States on Monday, continuing a weeks-long string of new daily standards in the run-up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA reported.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID-19
May 23 (UPI) -- Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said he is experiencing mild symptoms after coming into close contact with someone with the virus.
Supreme Court ruling makes it tougher for ineffective counsel appeals
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling makes it tougher for ineffective counsel appeals
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that prison inmates can not seek evidentiary hearings in federal court and claim their initial trial lawyers failed to provide an adequate defense.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement