NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting

May 23 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department on Monday shared photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a Brooklyn man on a Lower Manhattan subway train on Sunday morning.

The photos shared by NYPD showed a man wearing a blue surgical mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and white sneakers while walking up a set of stairs.

Advertisement

"We need all eyes on this," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Police said the suspect paced back and forth in the final car of the Q train at about 11:40 a.m. before displaying a firearm and shooting a man "without provocation," as witnesses said there had been no prior contact between the two men.

The gunman then fled the train as the doors opened at the Canal Street platform and handed the weapon to a man outside the subway station, who said he did not know the shooter and was randomly handed the gun.

Advertisement

Police arrived to the scene shortly afterward where they found the victim, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, shot once in the chest.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he later died.

Enriquez, who was headed to brunch at the time of the shooting, worked for Goldman Sachs' research division and was described as a "dedicated and beloved" colleague.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

The shooting comes amid a streak of violence on the New York City subway system including an incident last month in which a man popped a smoke grenade and began firing from inside a train, injuring 10 people.