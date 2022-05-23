Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 23, 2022 / 8:10 PM

Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe into Angel Stadium sale
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid an FBI investigation into allegations that he sought to exchange insider information about the sale of Angel Stadium for campaign donations. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The mayor of Anaheim, Calif., announced his resignation Monday amid allegations he sought to exchange insider information about the sale of Angel Stadium for campaign donations.

The city confirmed Monday that it had received a resignation letter from Mayor Harry Sidhu, a Republican, adding that it would go into effect on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"In order to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great city to move forward without distraction, Harry Sidhu has resigned from his post as mayor effective May 24, 2022," Sidhu's lawyer, Paul Meyer, said in a statement. "Meeting the needs of the community has been and will always be Harry Sidhu's top priority."

Sidhu has not been charged with a crime but the FBI said it has a secret telephone recording in which Sidhu can be heard soliciting a payment of $1 million to finalize a deal to sell Angel Stadium to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno's development company.

RELATED House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship

He was also accused of using an intermediary to pass confidential information about the discussions to an Angels representative.

Meyer said that Sidhu "never asked for a political campaign contribution that was linked in any way to the negotiation process," adding that a "fair and thorough investigation" would exonerate the mayor.

Advertisement

"His unwavering goal from the start has been to keep the Angels in Anaheim, so that this vibrant social and economic relationship will continue," Meyer said.

RELATED Ex-Wu-Tang Clan studio worker wins $7M for wrongful murder conviction

Last week, Anaheim City Council members called on Sidhu to resign amid the probe.

"We need a fresh start, and we need it now, and that starts with the mayor's resignation, and I hope that the mayor will act in the best interest of Anaheim," Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O'Neil said.

The city council has 60 days to appoint a replacement. An election is also scheduled for the position in November.

RELATED Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft

Latest Headlines

Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Texas woman wanted in shooting death of elite cyclist
May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help find a Texas woman accused of killing an elite cyclist in Austin May 11. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused in the shooting death of Anna Wilson in an apparent love triangle.
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Newsom urges more water conservation; warns of statewide Calif. mandates
May 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday implored the state's largest urban water suppliers to step up their conservation efforts to avoid possible future mandatory water restrictions.
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYPD shares photos of suspect in Sunday subway shooting
May 23 (UPI) -- The New York City Police Department on Monday shared photos of a man suspected of shooting and killing a Brooklyn man on a Lower Manhattan subway train on Sunday morning.
House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House investigates Madison Cawthorn for alleged fraud, staff relationship
May 23 (UPI) -- Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is facing a House investigation over allegations of financial fraud and an improper relationship with a staffer, lawmakers said Monday.
Dow gains 618 points as markets rally after losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow gains 618 points as markets rally after losing streak
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street surged Monday as major indexes posted gains as they tried to dodge falling into bear market territory.
VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris touts mental health help for burnout of healthcare workers
May 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday praised healthcare workers for sacrifices made during the COVID-19 pandemic and called for more help to assist them with burnout and other mental health issues.
Online wedding registry Zola.com confirms hack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Online wedding registry Zola.com confirms hack
May 23 (UPI) -- Online wedding registry Zola.com confirmed Monday that hackers breached user accounts after complaints over the weekend.
Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records
May 23 (UPI) -- Gas prices remained at record highs across the United States on Monday, continuing a weeks-long string of new daily standards in the run-up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, AAA reported.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tests positive for COVID-19
May 23 (UPI) -- Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democrat said he is experiencing mild symptoms after coming into close contact with someone with the virus.
Supreme Court ruling makes it tougher for ineffective counsel appeals
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court ruling makes it tougher for ineffective counsel appeals
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that prison inmates can not seek evidentiary hearings in federal court and claim their initial trial lawyers failed to provide an adequate defense.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement