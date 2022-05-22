Advertisement
U.S. News
May 22, 2022 / 3:03 PM

Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

By Daniel Uria
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was released from the hospital on Sunday after receiving treatment for a stroke in the midst of a bid for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey's seat on the U.S. Senate. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- John Fetterman was released from the hospital Sunday after he received treatment for a stroke last week.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and the Democratic nominee to represent the state in the Senate, announced in a statement Sunday that he has been discharged from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and would return home.

"I am feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and Gisele's orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," he said, referring to his wife. "Later this week, I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital."

Last Sunday, Fetterman announced that he had suffered a stroke caused by "a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long."

He received treatment at the Lancaster hospital where he said doctors were able to remove the clot and completely reverse the stroke, adding that he did not suffer any cognitive damage and was on his way to a full recovery following a hospital stay.

Fetterman won the state's Democratic primary on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, to win the right to run for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey's seat in November, while still recovering from the stroke.

His Republican opponent remains unclear as a race between television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and ex-hedge fund chief David McCormick was too close to call on election night and may be heading toward a recount.

