Legendary world champion wrestler Gama Pehlwan was honored with a Doodle on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Google

May 22 (UPI) -- Former world wrestling champion Gama Pehlwan from India was remembered in a Google Doodle on Sunday. Born Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, gained a global network of fans including martial arts legend Bruce Lee. He won the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship in 1910 and the World Wrestling Championship in 1927.

Known during his wrestling days as the "Great Gama," he remained undefeated throughout his career, which lasted more than five decades. It was believed that none of his bouts lasted more than a few minutes, even in world title fights.

Pehlwan was presented a silver mace by Britain's prince of Wales during his visit to India.

He rose to prominence out of the royal gyms where lower-class and working-class immigrants in northern India competed in traditional wrestling. His exploits became legend to many in the region.

His legend grew beyond wrestling when he was credited with saving the lives of many Hindus during the partition of India in 1947. He lived the rest of his days in Pakistan, dying in Lahore in 1960.

Sunday would have been his 144th birthday.