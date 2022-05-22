Chicago police arrest 2 in McDonald's shooting

May 22 (UPI) -- Chicago police said they charged two men with a deadly mass shooting that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant last week that started with an argument between a man and woman.

Authorities arrested Jaylun Sanders, 20, and Kameron Abram, 21, in connection with the shooting in northern Chicago that killed two people and injured seven others. Parnelius Saunders, one of the victims, was shot nine times but managed to survive.

Sanders faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said. Abram faces one charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting highlighted a string of gun violence incidents around the city that has left law enforcement and city lawmakers searching for answers.

Family identified one of the shooting death victims in the McDonald's incident as Antonio Wade, 30, who got into an argument with a woman there, which quickly escalated.

"My kids are two and three years old, and he built this bond with my kids," said Wade's girlfriend, Enyrah Murry, told WLS-TV. "Like, whenever he wouldn't be here my daughter still wakes up and looks for him all around the house. What am I supposed to do now?"