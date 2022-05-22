Advertisement
May 22, 2022 / 3:11 PM

Chicago police arrest 2 in McDonald's shooting

By Clyde Hughes

May 22 (UPI) -- Chicago police said they charged two men with a deadly mass shooting that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant last week that started with an argument between a man and woman.

Authorities arrested Jaylun Sanders, 20, and Kameron Abram, 21, in connection with the shooting in northern Chicago that killed two people and injured seven others. Parnelius Saunders, one of the victims, was shot nine times but managed to survive.

Sanders faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said. Abram faces one charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting highlighted a string of gun violence incidents around the city that has left law enforcement and city lawmakers searching for answers.

Family identified one of the shooting death victims in the McDonald's incident as Antonio Wade, 30, who got into an argument with a woman there, which quickly escalated.

"My kids are two and three years old, and he built this bond with my kids," said Wade's girlfriend, Enyrah Murry, told WLS-TV. "Like, whenever he wouldn't be here my daughter still wakes up and looks for him all around the house. What am I supposed to do now?"

Latest Headlines

Ashish Jha: FDA may rule on boosters for kids under 5 in "the next few weeks"
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ashish Jha: FDA may rule on boosters for kids under 5 in "the next few weeks"
May 22 (UPI) -- White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the FDA could decide on whether to make vaccine booster shots for children younger than 5 in "the next few weeks."
Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released from hospital after stroke
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released from hospital after stroke
May 22 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was released from the hospital Sunday after receiving treatment for a stroke in the midst of a bid for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey's seat in the U.S. Senate.
Google honors wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with Doodle
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google honors wrestling legend Gama Pehlwan with Doodle
May 22 (UPI) -- Former world wrestling champion Gama Pehlwan from India was remembered in a Google Doodle on Sunday.
Shipment of 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany arrives in U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Shipment of 78,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany arrives in U.S.
May 22 (UPI) -- A shipment of infant formula arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday as the Biden administration works to address a nationwide shortage.
First Batman comic sells for $1.74 million
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
First Batman comic sells for $1.74 million
May 22 (UPI) -- A rare copy of the comic where Batman first appeared in 1939 was auctioned off for a record $1.74 million this weekend.
Intense heat scorches much of the East Coast, with more still to come
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Intense heat scorches much of the East Coast, with more still to come
A major spell of heat has arrived on the East Coast, bringing the season's highest temperatures for many and even setting daily records for some.
Runner dies after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Runner dies after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon
May 22 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old runner collapsed and died at the finish line of the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon and 15 others were taken to a hospital with injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana said two men were killed and three women severely injured in a "targeted" shooting at a house in Goshen.
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse in gubernatorial primary
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse in gubernatorial primary
May 21 (UPI) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin voted at its annual convention to refuse to endorse any of the party's four candidates for governor, a first in the party's history.
Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft
May 21 (UPI) -- The top elected official in a Texas county was among four people arrested in a cattle theft probe, authorities announced.
