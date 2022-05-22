Runner dies after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon

May 22 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old runner collapsed and died at the finish line of the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon and 15 others were taken to a hospital with injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.

The Brooklyn man fell just before 9 a.m. Saturday at the conclusion of the race in Coney Island, WABC-TV in New York City reported. He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where he died. Officials haven't released his cause of death.

The FDNY said four of the hospitalized runners were in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Though organizers had warned runners of the potential ill effects of the warm weather Saturday, it's unclear if the heat caused any of the injuries, The New York Times reported.

The National Weather Service said temperatures in the city were in the low 60s at the start of the race and had risen to the low 70s by 11 a.m. Humidity was higher than 95%.

The New York Road Runners, which organizes the Brooklyn Half Marathon, said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of the runner.

"NYRR has medical staff placed from start to finish throughout the race course, who are ready to respond immediately to the medical needs of all runners, spectators, volunteers and staff," a statement read.

"Runners who require further attention are transferred to appropriate medical facilities. The health and safety of our runners, volunteers, partners, and staff remain the top priority for NYRR. In coordination and consultation with the city agency partners and weather experts, NYRR was closely monitoring weather conditions leading up to and during the race."