First Batman comic sells for $1.74 million

A copy of the 1939 comic that introduced the world to Batman sold this weekend for $1.74 million.

May 22 (UPI) -- A rare copy of the comic where Batman first appeared in 1939 was auctioned off for a record $1.74 million this weekend. Detective Comics No. 27, which introduced the"unique adventures of The Batman" on its cover, was the comic's superhero response to the Superman, which appeared in Action Comics No. 1, 11 months earlier, according to Goldin Auctions. Advertisement

"Six pages. That's all it took for the enduring myth of Batman to take flight, to become a legend so prevalent and interwoven into popular culture and American literature like vines ingrained on the sides of Wayne Manor," Goldin said of the comic.

The comic is one of 36 existing samples from the Golden Age of comics and only six others with a higher grade of 6.5, the auction said.

"This item is considered one of the holy grails of comic books, and is the issue that started Batman and really helped start the superhero craze," Goldin Auctions Executive Chairman and founder Ken Golden told CNN.

"Since this comic was issued, Batman has become morethan just a character. He's truly evolved into a symbol that people look up to, which is why every serious collector would love to own this piece."

The sale took place as part of an auction that included a vehicle once owned by the late rapper Tupac Shakur, an outfit worn by singer Prince and the 1966 driver's license signed by singer Jim Morrison.