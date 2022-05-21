Advertisement
May 21, 2022 / 8:53 PM

Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say

By Ben Hooper

May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana said two men were killed and three women severely injured in a "targeted" shooting at a house in Goshen.

The Goshen Police Department said in a news release that officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a Rosemare Court house where five individuals were reported to be "severely injured."

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was transported to Goshen Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Two women were air-lifted to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang related, and there does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time," police said.

Police did not disclose any arrests or suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

"The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation, with ongoing assistance of the Goshen Police Department," the news release said.

