May 21, 2022 / 3:13 PM

City of Buffalo, N.Y., holds moment of silence for mass shooting victims

By Ben Hooper
A group prays in the street on Sunday near the site of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The City of Buffalo, N.Y., held a 123-second moment of silence Saturday to mark one week since the mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others.

Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that the city would observe a moment of silence Saturday to begin at 2:28:57 p.m. and end at 2:31:00 p.m. The 123 seconds represent the time that the shooting occurred one week earlier at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

The moment of silence was observed by Brown on Saturday on the steps of City Hall. The event was attended by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons, among other local officials and members of the public.

The moment of silence was followed by the chiming of bells at various houses of worship around the city.

Tops Friendly Markets separately announced a moment of silence to be observed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 10 people killed in the attack, all of whom were Black, were identified as Roberta A. Drury, 32; Margus D. Morrison, 52; Andre Mackniel, 53; Aaron Salter, 55; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65, Heyward Patterson, 67; Katherine Massey, 72; Pearl Young, 77; and Ruth Whitfield, 86.

Three other people were injured in the shooting: Zaire Goodman, 20; Jennifer Warrington, 50; and Christopher Braden, 55.

Patterson was the first of the victims to be memorialized in a 12 p.m. Friday funeral service at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church. Drury's funeral service was held Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse.

Massey's funeral is scheduled for Monday at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Chaney's service is scheduled for Tuesday at Elim Christian Fellowship. Salter's funeral is also scheduled for Tuesday at the Amigone Funeral Home.

Young's funeral will be held Wednesday at the Elim Christian Fellowship. Morrison will be memorialized at 11 a.m. Friday at at True Bethel Baptist Church.

The shooter, Payton S. Gendron, 18, authored a manifesto espousing white supremacist ideology. The shooting was described by President Joe Biden as an act of "hate-filled domestic terrorism."

Gendron has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

Latest Headlines

Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana said two men were killed and three women severely injured in a "targeted" shooting at a house in Goshen.
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse in gubernatorial primary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse in gubernatorial primary
May 21 (UPI) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin voted at its annual convention to refuse to endorse any of the party's four candidates for governor, a first in the party's history.
Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft
May 21 (UPI) -- The top elected official in a Texas county was among four people arrested in a cattle theft probe, authorities announced.
U.S. Forest Service pauses prescribed fire operations for 90-day review
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Forest Service pauses prescribed fire operations for 90-day review
May 21 (UPI) -- The US. Forest Service announced all prescribed fire operations across the country are being paused due to what Chief Randy Moore identified as "extreme wildfire risk conditions in the field."
Michigan tornado killed 2, injured dozens, state police say
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Michigan tornado killed 2, injured dozens, state police say
May 21 (UPI) -- A tornado that tore through northern Michigan killed two people and injured dozens others, state police said.
New York court approves redistricting map, throwing some races into chaos
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York court approves redistricting map, throwing some races into chaos
May 21 (UPI) -- A New York court formally approved the state's new congressional and state Senate maps, setting the stage for some Democratic incumbents to face one another in primary races.
Wells Fargo Advisors settles for $7M in anti-money laundering case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Wells Fargo Advisors settles for $7M in anti-money laundering case
May 21 (UPI) -- Wells Fargo Advisors has agreed to pay a $7 million fine to settle charges that it failed to comply with an anti-money laundering statute by failing to timely file suspicious activity reports.
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
May 21 (UPI) -- The J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a recall for select varieties of Jif peanut butter sold in the United States and Canada in response to a possible salmonella contamination.
Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall
As of Saturday morning, locales across Colorado were covered in snow, receiving more than a foot of snow amid plummeting temperatures.
Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid package
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid package
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a law providing $40 billion in additional aid and equipment to Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion, the White House announced.
