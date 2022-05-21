City of Buffalo, N.Y., holds moment of silence for mass shooting victims

A group prays in the street on Sunday near the site of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The City of Buffalo, N.Y., held a 123-second moment of silence Saturday to mark one week since the mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others. Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that the city would observe a moment of silence Saturday to begin at 2:28:57 p.m. and end at 2:31:00 p.m. The 123 seconds represent the time that the shooting occurred one week earlier at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. Advertisement

The moment of silence was observed by Brown on Saturday on the steps of City Hall. The event was attended by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons, among other local officials and members of the public.

The moment of silence was followed by the chiming of bells at various houses of worship around the city.

Tops Friendly Markets separately announced a moment of silence to be observed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 10 people killed in the attack, all of whom were Black, were identified as Roberta A. Drury, 32; Margus D. Morrison, 52; Andre Mackniel, 53; Aaron Salter, 55; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65, Heyward Patterson, 67; Katherine Massey, 72; Pearl Young, 77; and Ruth Whitfield, 86.

Advertisement

Three other people were injured in the shooting: Zaire Goodman, 20; Jennifer Warrington, 50; and Christopher Braden, 55.

Patterson was the first of the victims to be memorialized in a 12 p.m. Friday funeral service at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church. Drury's funeral service was held Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse.

Massey's funeral is scheduled for Monday at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Chaney's service is scheduled for Tuesday at Elim Christian Fellowship. Salter's funeral is also scheduled for Tuesday at the Amigone Funeral Home.

Young's funeral will be held Wednesday at the Elim Christian Fellowship. Morrison will be memorialized at 11 a.m. Friday at at True Bethel Baptist Church.

RELATED House passes bill to target domestic terrorism in wake of Buffalo shooting

The shooter, Payton S. Gendron, 18, authored a manifesto espousing white supremacist ideology. The shooting was described by President Joe Biden as an act of "hate-filled domestic terrorism."

Gendron has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder.