U.S. News
May 18, 2022 / 6:13 PM

Naval secretary visits USS George Washington after multiple crew suicides

By Simon Druker
Naval secretary visits USS George Washington after multiple crew suicides
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited the USS George Washington (pictured) Tuesday, in an effort to get a first-hand look at conditions on the under-repair aircraft carrier amid multiple suicides among crew members. File Phot by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The Secretary of the Navy visited the USS George Washington in an effort to get a first-hand look at conditions aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier after a number of suicides among the crew, the Navy announced.

Secretary Carlos Del Toro was joined by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday while visiting the ship Tuesday, which has been docked at the Newport News Shipyard in Virginia since 2017, for a four-year Refueling and Complex Overhaul. Those repairs have been delayed because of the pandemic and aren't expected to be finished until December.

Del Toro and Gilday made the trip "to hear from the crew firsthand about the challenges they are facing while the ship is in RCOH. We gathered unvarnished feedback & a number of recommendations to improve their quality of life," the Office of the Secretary of the Navy said on Twitter.

The 30-year-old ship has seen a number of recent suicides among its approximately 2,700 crew members. In late April, two sailors were found dead, and officials later confirmed the cause of death as suicide. Both were found at separate sites on shore.

At the time, three sailors on the ship told Military.com that its commander, Capt. Brent Gaut, announced that the deaths were the eighth and ninth suicides involving sailors from the ship in the previous nine months.

"Our goal today is very simple, we want to hear firsthand from everyone on board the challenges they are facing," Del Toro said in a statement.

"I've had several conversations with both the Secretary of Defense and the Deputy Secretary and we all know this is hard and want to make it better. We want the crew's feedback and recommendations so we can continue to take immediate actions to improve their quality of life and the availability of mental health care services."

The Navy said the "circumstances surrounding these (deaths) incidents vary and some incidents remain under investigation."

Del Toro and Gilday stopped short of offering specific solutions.

"There is no treatment or prevention if we can't openly speak about our struggles and stresses," Gilday said in a statement.

"When someone needs help, we must get them help without judgment or hesitancy."

Since April the Navy has implemented several short-term initiatives with the goal of improving mental health among the crew, including moving hundreds of sailors to off-ship accommodations. Since Thursday, "off-ship berthing accommodations were made for all sailors who lived onboard, with nearly 300 moving off the ship," the Navy said in a statement.

For months, crew members have described intolerable working conditions aboard the floating fortress. Sailors trained for ship operations, have often found themselves reduced to performing menial tasks and unrelated labor as the 1,092-foot carrier sits at the pier.

The Navy has also deployed a rapid deployable Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team to provide mental health assistance, and added a licensed clinical social worker to serve as a deployed resiliency counselor.

The ship now has an organic Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Team, made up sailors, equipped to act as first responders to any at-risk crew member.

Latest Headlines

Surge of heat to bring hottest weather since last summer to Northeast
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Surge of heat to bring hottest weather since last summer to Northeast
High temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s are on the way for close to 100 million people in the Northeast this weekend.
New York to investigate social media channels used by Buffalo shooter
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
New York to investigate social media channels used by Buffalo shooter
May 18 (UPI) -- New York announced it will launch an investigation into Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and other social media platforms used by suspected Buffalo grocery store shooter Payton Gendron to "plan, promote and stream" the shooting
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for COVID-19
May 18 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while in Berlin for a Group of Seven meeting.
Jersey Shore drama: Not enough sand at beach ahead of Memorial Day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jersey Shore drama: Not enough sand at beach ahead of Memorial Day
Due to a recent storm that had stalled off the coast earlier this month, some beaches along the Jersey Shore don't have enough sand to accommodate beachgoers.
Vice President Harris calls on Coast Guard graduates to protect U.S. in 'unsettled world'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice President Harris calls on Coast Guard graduates to protect U.S. in 'unsettled world'
May 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, calling on cadets to protect the rule of law in an "unsettled world."
Dow Jones takes biggest drop since 2020 as retailers pull back on estimates
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow Jones takes biggest drop since 2020 as retailers pull back on estimates
May 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged Wednesday, dropping 1,164 points for its worst decline since 2020.
New York State agency files unfair labor complaint against Amazon
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York State agency files unfair labor complaint against Amazon
May 18 (UPI) -- A state agency in New York has filed a complaint against Amazon over unfair labor practices, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.
Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19
May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, tested positive for COVID-19, derailing her upcoming overseas trip, the first lady's spokesman said Wednesday.
Martin Shkreli released early from prison to halfway house
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Martin Shkreli released early from prison to halfway house
May 18 (UPI) -- Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli was released from a Pennsylvania prison early Wednesday after serving part of a seven-year sentence for fraud, the federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed.
White House COVID-19 team reports substantial increase in cases but not in deaths
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House COVID-19 team reports substantial increase in cases but not in deaths
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. cases of COVID-19 are substantially higher but there is no commensurate increase in COVID-19 deaths, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said during a briefing Wednesday.
