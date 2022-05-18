Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2022 / 12:57 PM

Despite expensive gas, about 40M in U.S. expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

By Simon Druker
1/4
Despite expensive gas, about 40M in U.S. expected to travel Memorial Day weekend
Of the total expected number of travelers this Memorial Day weekend, AAA expects that most people -- about 35 million -- will travel by car. File Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA

May 18 (UPI) -- Even with gas prices at record levels nationwide, nearly 40 million people are expected to travel long distances over the coming Memorial Day weekend -- which traditionally signals the start of the busier summer driving season.

AAA said in its annual forecast on Wednesday that it expects 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more in the United States over the holiday weekend from May 27-30. That would be an 8.3% increase over the same weekend in 2021.

Advertisement

Of the total figure, AAA expects that most people -- about 35 million -- will travel by car. About 3 million will travel by plane and 1.3 million by bus or some other mode of transportation, the organization said.

Experts say that part of the reason for the expected increase is a desire for vacations after two years of COVID-19. This Memorial Day weekend is the first since the pandemic began during which most coronavirus restrictions will have been lifted.

Advertisement
RELATED Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years

"Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what's to come for summer travel," AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said in a statement.

"Based on our projections, summer travel isn't just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months."

Analysts say that gas prices will keep going up in the U.S. for as long as drivers don't rein in their driving. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

AAA also noted that the average lowest airfare this Memorial Day weekend is a little bit more expensive than last year.

RELATED EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation

Gas prices, of course, are far more expensive.

According to AAA, the national average on Wednesday was $4.57 -- an increase of about 4 cents per gallon since Tuesday. The new mark is about 17 cents higher than it was a week ago, and almost 50 cents higher than it was a month ago. A year ago, the national average was $3.04 per gallon.

AAA's national average is presently an all-time high.

RELATED Uber rolls out new products: EV's, party buses, delivery robots

California has the nation's most expensive gas, with an average of $6.05 -- and Kansas has the least expensive, at $4.03.

Advertisement

Prices continue to rise for various reasons -- mainly demand due to the warmer weather and disruptions to the global energy market brought on by the war in Ukraine.

"These pressures are not likely to abate in the very near future," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday according to The Washington Post.

"We're doing what we can to avoid further increases in energy prices."

In Germany for a G7 finance meeting Wednesday, Yellen also said that she expects there will be global increases in oil production to help prices -- eventually -- and that a U.S. recession is unlikely, despite the pressures of the current economic climate.

Analysts say that gas prices will continue to rise in the United States for as long as drivers keep paying for expensive gas and don't rein in their travel.

"So far there is little sign of a meaningful demand retrenchment," Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, said according to the Post.

Latest Headlines

House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on abortion rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on abortion rights
May 18 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee Wednesday held a hearing on abortion rights in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating five justices are poised to reverse Roe vs. Wade.
New York State agency files unfair labor complaint against Amazon
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York State agency files unfair labor complaint against Amazon
May 18 (UPI) -- A state agency in New York has filed a complaint against Amazon over unfair labor practices, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to state charge in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to state charge in George Floyd's death
May 18 (UPI) -- Thomas Lane, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd two years ago, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's death.
House Jan. 6 committee so far refuses to provide DOJ with witness transcripts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Jan. 6 committee so far refuses to provide DOJ with witness transcripts
May 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House committee investigating the violent January 6 capitol insurrection is for now refusing to turn over witness deposition transcripts to the Department of Justice.
California police crack 34-year-old murder case with new DNA tests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California police crack 34-year-old murder case with new DNA tests
May 18 (UPI) -- Investigators in Northern California have used advanced forensic testing methods to crack a cold murder case involving an elderly woman who was beaten and strangled in her home 34 years ago, officials said.
First lady Jill Biden to leave for 5-day, 3-nation trip to Latin America
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to leave for 5-day, 3-nation trip to Latin America
May 18 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to travel to Latin America on Wednesday to open a tour that includes stops in Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica ahead of June's Summit of the Americas in California.
Watchdog: U.S. withdrawal mainly to blame for collapse of Afghan gov't
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watchdog: U.S. withdrawal mainly to blame for collapse of Afghan gov't
May 18 (UPI) -- A watchdog that monitors Afghanistan said Wednesday that the decisions by Presidents Trump and Biden to pull out troops out were the primary reasons the U.S.-supported regime there collapsed.
John Fetterman wins Pa. Senate primary while recovering from stroke
U.S. News // 1 day ago
John Fetterman wins Pa. Senate primary while recovering from stroke
May 17 (UPI) -- The candidates who will face off to replace Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina were decided Tuesday night, while Republican Sen. Rand Paul won a bid to seek re-election in Kentucky.
Pentagon finds no fault in 2019 Syria airstrike that killed civilians
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon finds no fault in 2019 Syria airstrike that killed civilians
May 17 (UPI) -- A Pentagon investigation into dozens of people killed during a 2019 airstrike in Syria found no rules or laws were broken but a number of compliance deficiencies caused the initial incident report to be delayed.
Justice Department sues Stephen Wynn to register as foreign agent
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department sues Stephen Wynn to register as foreign agent
May 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department sued former Wynn Resorts CEO Stephen Wynn to register as a federal agent for allegedly encouraging former President Donald Trump to cancel the visa of a Chinese businessman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
Ukrainian soldiers uncover ancient amphorae while digging trenches
Ukrainian soldiers uncover ancient amphorae while digging trenches
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned
Teen dies, sister rescued after sand collapse at Jersey Shore beach
Teen dies, sister rescued after sand collapse at Jersey Shore beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement