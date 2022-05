1/4

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra makes remarks in the South Court Auditorium of the White House Complex in Washington, D.C., on April 11. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while in Berlin for a Group of Seven meeting, a department spokeswoman announced. Sarah Lovenheim, assistant secretary for public affairs with HHS, said Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was experiencing "mild symptoms" of the virus. Advertisement

"He remains fully engaged with the duties of HHS secretary while in isolation in Berlin, and looks forward to resuming in-person meetings as soon as possible," she tweeted.

Becerra last visited the White House on Thursday and, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, is not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden, she added.

The president also wasn't considered to be a close contact of his daughter, Ashley Biden, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

