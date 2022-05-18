Trending
May 18, 2022 / 12:32 PM

House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on abortion rights

By Doug Cunningham
House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on abortion rights
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks at press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 16, 2021. At an abortion rights hearing Wednesday Nadler said bodily autonomy is a prerequisite for liberty and the abortion decision should be made by individual women and their doctors. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on abortion rights in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating five justices are poised to reverse Roe vs. Wade.

Abortion-rights supporters said that right is an individual liberty while anti-abortion activists said there is no individual liberty unless government prevents abortions.

In opening remarks, Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. said, "The decision to become a parent belongs to the individual. She may consult with her doctor or her loved ones to inform that decision, but the decision belongs to her."

Nadler said overturning Roe vs. Wade would take that power away from women and give it to the state.

RELATED Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned

"Bodily autonomy is a prerequisite for liberty," Nadler said.

Committee ranking member Rep Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, disagreed.

"You never have a real liberty, you never have true freedom, if government won't protect your most fundamental right, your right to live," Jordan said in his opening remarks.

RELATED Supreme Court returns to issue rulings for first time since leak in Miss. abortion case

Jordan accused Democrats of trying to bully and intimidate Supreme Court Justices over Roe vs. Wade.

Jordan said Democrats in the House have blocked the House from considering a Senate-passed measure providing extra security for Supreme Court justices as the justices face protests at their homes over the leaked opinion.

University of California Irvine School of Law Professor Michelle Goodwin told the House Judiciary Committee hearing that if Roe vs. Wade abortion rights are lost, poor women will suffer most.

RELATED Tens of thousands rally for abortion rights in U.S. cities

"For poor women, particularly women of color, the loss will be deadly. This is the coming of the new Jane Crow," Professor Goodwin said.

Professor Goodwin said that over the past 15 years there have been nearly 50 bombings of abortion clinics. She said doctors, nurses and security guards have been killed. And she said there have been threats and mass shootings at abortion clinics.

"The truth is, abortion is always damaging and deadly," Americans United For Life President and CEO Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee. "To speak for the violence of abortion is to speak for injustice."

RELATED Female House Democrats condemn criminalizing women's reproductive health

Foster said the anti-abortion rights movement wants "a true constitutional order that equally protects all members of the human family."

