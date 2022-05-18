Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 18, 2022 / 11:35 PM

Amber Heard's sister testifies she witnessed Johnny Depp strike her

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Amber Heard's sister testifies she witnessed Johnny Depp strike her
Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, testified that she witnessed her sister's ex-husband Johnny Depp strike her and that she acted as a "marriage counselor" for the couple. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Amber Heard's sister testified Wednesday that she was present during a physical altercation between actor Johnny Deep and Heard, his ex-wife, and was seen by the pair as their "marriage counselor."

Heard's sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, took the stand on Wednesday after Heard completed her testimony a day earlier, saying that she personally witnessed Depp strike her sister.

Advertisement

Depp, who has claimed he never struck Heard, is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse," alleging the piece cost him roles and other opportunities although it did not mention him by name.

Henriquez recounted a March 2015 incident in which the couple argued after Heard found evidence Depp had an extramarital affair just one month after their wedding.

RELATED Santa Fe, N.M., Archdiocese agrees to $121.5M settlement in sex abuse case

She said that Depp was inebriated and blamed Heard for forcing him into the extramarital encounter after initially denying the affair.

Advertisement

"Amber made me do it ... of course I'm cheating," Depp said, according to Henriquez.

Henriquez said she was caught between the couple as Depp charged up a staircase to confront Heard.

RELATED British MP out on bail after rape, sexual assault allegation

"I'm at the back of the stairs, with my back to the stairs and that's when Johnny runs up the stairs," she said. "And again, I'm facing Amber. He comes up behind me and strikes me in the back."

Henriquez said that Heard became enraged and "landed one" on Depp.

One of Depp's bodyguards broke up the fight but Henriquez said Depp had "already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other."

RELATED Texas court allows child abuse probes into families of transgender teens to continue

The incident was the only time Henriquez witnessed Depp hitting Heard, she said.

She added that she frequently mediated fights between the couple, earning her the nickname of "marriage counselor," while acknowledging that she sometimes sided with Depp and once joked in a text message that Depp should hit Heard, while adding she didn't fully understand what her sister was going through at the time.

"If my sister said that she still wanted to be with Johnny and if I could help with that in any way I was going to support her. I was going to be there for her," Henriquez said.

Advertisement

Also Wednesday, Raquel Pennington, who described herself as a former friend of Heard, said in recorded testimony she never personally witnessed Depp strike Heard but that she saw the bruises and cuts left following multiple incidents of abuse.

Pennington cried when she was shown photos of Heard's injuries. She testified that she took photos of Heard's face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard said Depp head-butted her and possibly broke her nose and of strands of hair she said were ripped from Heard's scalp.

When asked if Heard ever used makeup to fake an injury, Pennington testified that "the opposite" was true.

"She often had to cover bruises and injuries to her face with makeup," Pennington said.

Heard's former makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, testified that she helped Heard cover up injuries from the December 2015 incident for Heard's appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Inglessis said she saw bruising around Heard's nose and eyes that looked like she may have been head-butted as well as a bloody lip.

"We covered the discoloration, the bruises, with slightly heavier concealer," she said, adding that she used concealer with a more peach undertone as it cancels out blue.

Advertisement

"Although Amber always has red lip ... I remember clearly talking we had no other option that night then to use a really red lipstick to make sure we could cover up the injuries on the lip," Inglessis added.

The court also heard testimony from Kristina Sexton, Heard's acting coach from 2010 to 2017, who said she witnessed the couple's relationship change from "lovey-dovey and passionate" to sad.

"Johnny became ... much darker as time went on," Sexton said. "Figuratively and literally, he would sit in dark rooms."

Sexton added that Depp was controlling of Heard's career, saying that she would see the actress less frequently as time went on and that she often showed up to coaching sessions in tears.

"I would say the last year they were together, probably 80-90% of our sessions began with her crying and that would be increasing as it went on," she said.

Latest Headlines

Massachusetts man diagnosed with 1st U.S. case of monkeypox in 2022
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Massachusetts man diagnosed with 1st U.S. case of monkeypox in 2022
May 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Massachusetts on Tuesday confirmed a U.S. case of the monkeypox virus as concerns over the rare disease grow with multiple countries announcing infections.
Santa Fe, N.M., Archdiocese agrees to $121.5M settlement in sex abuse case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Santa Fe, N.M., Archdiocese agrees to $121.5M settlement in sex abuse case
May 18 (UPI) -- The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, N.M., reached a $121.5 million settlement agreement in a bankruptcy case involving 375 people who accused its priests of sexual abuse.
Defense watchdog: Trump administration targeted brother of impeachment witness
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense watchdog: Trump administration targeted brother of impeachment witness
May 18 (UPI) -- The Pentagon Inspector General's office found Wednesday that Trump administration officials illegally retaliated against the brother of a key witness in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address infant formula shortage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address infant formula shortage
May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act Wednesday to direct the federal government to prioritize key ingredients for the production of infant formula amid a nationwide shortage.
Surge of heat to bring hottest weather since last summer to Northeast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Surge of heat to bring hottest weather since last summer to Northeast
High temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s are on the way for close to 100 million people in the Northeast this weekend.
New York to investigate social media channels used by Buffalo shooter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York to investigate social media channels used by Buffalo shooter
May 18 (UPI) -- New York announced it will launch an investigation into Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and other social media platforms used by suspected Buffalo grocery store shooter Payton Gendron to "plan, promote and stream" the shooting
Naval secretary visits USS George Washington after multiple crew suicides
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Naval secretary visits USS George Washington after multiple crew suicides
May 18 (UPI) -- The Secretary of the Navy visited the USS George Washington in an effort to get a first-hand look at conditions aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier after a number of suicides among the crew, the Navy announced.
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for COVID-19
May 18 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while in Berlin for a Group of Seven meeting.
Jersey Shore drama: Not enough sand at beach ahead of Memorial Day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jersey Shore drama: Not enough sand at beach ahead of Memorial Day
Due to a recent storm that had stalled off the coast earlier this month, some beaches along the Jersey Shore don't have enough sand to accommodate beachgoers.
Vice President Harris calls on Coast Guard graduates to protect U.S. in 'unsettled world'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Vice President Harris calls on Coast Guard graduates to protect U.S. in 'unsettled world'
May 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, calling on cadets to protect the rule of law in an "unsettled world."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian soldier enters guilty plea in Ukrainian war crime trial
Russian soldier enters guilty plea in Ukrainian war crime trial
Watchdog: U.S. withdrawal mainly to blame for collapse of Afghan gov't
Watchdog: U.S. withdrawal mainly to blame for collapse of Afghan gov't
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
Turkey blocks NATO talks on Finland, Sweden applications
Turkey blocks NATO talks on Finland, Sweden applications
U.S. Embassy in Kyiv reopens with flag-raising
U.S. Embassy in Kyiv reopens with flag-raising
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement