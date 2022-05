May 17 (UPI) -- Authorities said a teenage boy died and his sister was injured at a Jersey Shore beach on Tuesday when a large hole they were digging collapsed, trapping the siblings under sand. New Jersey's Toms River Police Department said in a statement that officers and emergency response units were dispatched at around 4:09 p.m. Tuesday to a barrier island beach after receiving reports of the incident. Advertisement

Responders rescued a 17-year-old unidentified girl who was treated at the scene, but her 18-year-old brother, who was identified as Levy Caverley, died in the collapse, it said.

The teens were visiting the area with their family and had spent the afternoon at the beach when the collapse occurred, according to police who have informed the public to stay away from the area.

Emergency crews from neighboring towns also responded to the scene, police said.

The collapse comes a day after officials said a 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday, one day after he became trapped in sand when a dune he had been digging a tunnel in Utah's Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park collapsed.

Officials said he was buried under six and a half feet of sand.