Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2022 / 12:25 PM

Despite inflation, retail sales in U.S. rise by almost 1% in April

By Clyde Hughes
Despite inflation, retail sales in U.S. rise by almost 1% in April
Tuesday's report shows that American consumers are still spending in the face of the highest rise in inflation in more than 40 years. Consumer spending is a key factor that influences inflation. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- American shoppers don't appear to be deterred by rising prices in the United States, as retail spending increased by nearly 1% during the month of April, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Tuesday.

The assessment said that retail sales were up 0.9% last month. Most economists expected the increase to be about 1%.

Advertisement

Excluding auto sales, spending rose by 0.6% in April, which was higher than the 0.4% expected by analysts.

Tuesday's report also revised March's figure up, from 0.5% to 1.4% -- a significant adjustment.

The report shows that American consumers are still spending in the face of the highest rise in inflation in more than 40 years. Consumer spending is one of the key factors that influence inflation in the United States.

Some observers have expressed concern about a looming recession, while others say there are enough positive signs indicating that an approaching recession is unlikely.

"Given this show of strength from consumers, speculation that the U.S. economy is in danger of an imminent plunge into recession look badly misplaced," analyst Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics told MarketWatch.

Tuesday's report said restaurant sales rose 2% last month -- while spending in sporting goods, appliances, musical instruments and bookstores declined.

Advertisement

The department said that food services and drinking places saw increased sales over April 2021 -- and miscellaneous store retailers saw an 18.6% increase over that span.

Read More

Dow ekes out 26-point gain as markets trade mixed amid losing streak 'Pokemon bread' maker logs record sales Apple discontinuing iPod production

Latest Headlines

Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
May 17 (UPI) -- Pentagon officials told a House panel Tuesday that reports of "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" are getting more frequent -- and there is not always a ready explanation.
Argo A1 begins driverless operations in Miami, Austin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Argo A1 begins driverless operations in Miami, Austin
May 17 (UPI) -- Argo AI, a robotaxi company that produces self-driving products and services, said Tuesday it had launched its driverless operations in Miami and Austin.
Deaths on U.S. roads in 2021 rose to highest mark in 16 years, report finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Deaths on U.S. roads in 2021 rose to highest mark in 16 years, report finds
May 17 (UPI) -- More than 40,000 people were killed on roads nationwide in 2021, federal figures showed on Tuesday -- which is the highest level in more than 15 years.
Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans
May 17 (UPI) -- Librarian Suzette Baker said she faced a hard choice last year when her boss asked her to hide a book on critical race theory behind the counter.
Several key races on the ballot Tuesday as 5 states hold primary elections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Several key races on the ballot Tuesday as 5 states hold primary elections
May 17 (UPI) -- Five states are holding their primaries Tuesday, which could help bring some measure of clarity, particularly to a pair of governor's seats, two senate races and six congressional districts.
Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts
May 17 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion cannot go any further until he knows how many phony or spam accounts are on the platform.
Buffalo, N.Y., shooting: Biden says 'White supremacy has no place in America'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Buffalo, N.Y., shooting: Biden says 'White supremacy has no place in America'
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to upstate New York on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and families of the victims who were killed last weekend in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
United Airlines: FAA gives thumbs up for return of Boeing's 777
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Airlines: FAA gives thumbs up for return of Boeing's 777
May 17 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has given clearance for 52 of the Boeing 777 airplanes with Pratt & Whitney engines to fly again after an engine failure grounded the planes.
Police arrest suspect in possible hate crime shooting at salon in Dallas' Koreatown
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in possible hate crime shooting at salon in Dallas' Koreatown
May 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Dallas said on Tuesday that they have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a hair salon in the city's Koreatown area last week that they believe was a hate crime.
Georgia judge halts execution of man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia judge halts execution of man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl
May 17 (UPI) -- Less than a day before a lethal injection was set to happen, a Georgia judge granted an injunction pausing the execution of Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., a man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement