May 17, 2022 / 12:07 PM / Updated at 1:42 AM

John Fetterman wins Pa. Senate primary while recovering from stroke

By Simon Druker & Daniel Uria & Darryl Coote
1/4
In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke but is still expected to get the party's nomination in the state's U.S. Senate race. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, while recovering from a stroke he suffered over the weekend.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, secured the opportunity to run for Pennsylvania's senate seat in November, winning 59% of the vote, according to tallies by NBC News and The Washington Post.

On Sunday, he announced that the had suffered a stroke "caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long."

The Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey was still too close to call with television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz -- running with an endorsement from Trump -- leading with 31.3% of the vote followed by ex-hedge fund chief David McCormick with 31.1%.

Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator who's been criticized for making anti-gay and anti-Muslim remarks, was behind the two with 24.8% of the vote.

Pennsylvania is also holding a race to determine who would replace Gov. Tom Wolf, with Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by Trump and promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the former president, winning the Republican primary with 45% of the vote.

Democrat Josh Shapiro ran unopposed.

Candidates in Pennsylvania are running to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, the state's governor since 2015. He is term-limited and cannot run again. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
The candidates who will face off to replace Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina were also decided Tuesday night as Rep. Ted Budd won the Republican nomination in North Carolina's Senate primary race with 58.6% of the vote while Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination, garnering 81.1% of the vote.

Budd received backing from former President Donald Trump heading into the primary and will square off against Beasley, the first Black woman to serve as a state Supreme Court chief justice, and would become the state's first Black senator.

Meanwhile, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has been the subject of a series of scandals but secured a Trump endorsement, conceded defeat to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

In a tweet, he congratulated Edwards on securing the Republican nomination for North Carolina's 11 District, stating it was time for GOP backers in his region "to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats' nominee this November."

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 2011, handily won his primary with 86.3% of the vote and will look to fend off a challenge from Democrat Charles Booker, who won the Democratic primary with 73.2% of the vote.

Democrats and Republicans in Kentucky are also vying for the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth. The Republican field includes seven candidates and the Democratic two.

Voters are also casting ballots in Idaho and Oregon. Some analysts see Tuesday as one of the most important primary days ahead of the midterm elections.

In Oregon, GOP Rep. Kurt Schrader is being challenged in the state's 5th District by Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is running with an endorsement from President Joe Biden.

Also, the state's newly created 6th District is open and has become one of the most-expensive Democratic primaries so far.

In Idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little is projected to seek re-election, securing 57.7% of the vote over Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's 26.8%. She is a former state legislator and a major supporter of anti-abortion laws.

