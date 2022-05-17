Watch live: Congress holds first hearing examining UFOs since late 1960s

1/5

The Milky Way is seen above the Cerro Tololo Observatory near La Serena, Chile. A congressional hearing on Tuesday was scheduled to hear expert testimony regarding "unidentified aerial phenomena" -- commonly known as UFOs. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- A highly anticipated and rare event is scheduled for Capitol Hill on Tuesday -- a congressional hearing that will hear testimony and examine evidence related to "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFOs. At the hearing before a subcommittee of the House intelligence committee, two defense officials are set to testify on the matter and the event will be live streamed beginning at 9 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, and Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence, are scheduled to testify at Tuesday's hearing -- which is the first such government action on UFOs in decades. The last time Congress convened a hearing on the matter was during the late 1960s.

Later on Tuesday, the subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation will take the matter into a closed door, classified session.

"Since this is an area of high public interest, any undue secrecy can serve as an obstacle to solving the mystery, or it could prevent us from finding solutions to potential vulnerabilities," subcommittee Chairman Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said according to The New York Times.

"This hearing is about examining steps that the Pentagon can take to reduce the stigma surrounding reporting by military pilots, and by civilian pilots."

Moultrie oversees the Pentagon's Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, which was established by the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and is tasked with detecting identifying and attributing "objects of interest in Special Use Airspace and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security."

The same provision required Pentagon officials to issue regular classified and public reports to oversight committees on new incidents involving unidentified aerial phenomena.

"Our national security efforts rely on aerial supremacy, and these phenomena present a challenge to our dominance over the air. Staying ahead of UAP sightings is critical to keeping our strategic edge and keeping our nation safe," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said when she introduced the amendment to the military funding bill in December.

A June 2021 report from the team's predecessor, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, concluded that there wasn't enough information to draw conclusions about 143 of 144 reports of "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had been submitted by government sources between 2004 and 2021. The one that was explained involved a large, deflating balloon.

The report noted "unusual" aerial activity on several of the reported incidents, but did not rule out the possibility that they were caused by "sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception." It added that "rigorous" further analysis was required in those cases.

Tuesday's is the first open hearing on UFOs in Congress in more than a half-century. The Air Force, following a public investigation known as Project Blue Book, concluded in 1969 that no UFO had ever threatened national security, that objects it studied did not display technology behind what was presently known and that no evidence indicated that any reported objects were extraterrestrial in nature.

Amid the new call for transparency about the government's investigations into UFOs, House intelligence committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the purpose of Tuesday's hearing is to bring to light "one of the great mysteries of our time."

"The federal government and intelligence community have a critical role to play in contextualizing and analyzing reports," Schiff said according to the Times.