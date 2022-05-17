Trending
U.S. News
May 17, 2022 / 1:38 PM

Argo A1 begins driverless operations in Miami, Austin

By Rich Klein
Argo AI and Ford show their self driving vehicle that will was been put into operation with Lyft in 2021. Photo courtesy Argo AI/Lyft/Ford

May 17 (UPI) -- Argo AI, a robotaxi company that produces self-driving products and services, said that it launched its driverless operations in Miami and Austin.

The company on Tuesday tweeted video of the cars operating in those two cities.

Bryan Salesky, the company's CEO, said in a news release that Argo A1 has been working since its founding in 2016 to develop self-driving vehicles that can operate safely in cities.

"From day one, we set out to tackle the hardest miles to drive - in multiple cities - because that's where the density of customer demand is, and where our autonomy platform is developing the intelligence required to scale it into a sustainable business," Salesky said.

In September, retailer Walmart announced that it was partnering with Ford and Argo A1 to test a self-driving delivery service in three American cities in the near future.

RELATED Walmart partners with Ford to test self-driving delivery in 3 cities

Last summer, Ford and Lyft announced a partnership to provide self driving vehicles in the U.S., with a rollout in South Florida.

Meanwhile, Cruise, a company backed by General Motors and a main rival of Argo A1, has already started offering driverless taxi services in San Francisco. However, the service is currently limited to late-night hours and the company isn't yet charging for the rides.

And, Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is operating driverless taxis with passengers in and around Phoenix.

RELATED Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that states and companies can voluntarily submit information about automated vehicles and testing to the agency, as part of the AV TEST Initiative. The NHTSA is responsible for motor vehicle safety.

However, an article in The National Law Review earlier this month says that "despite claims to the contrary, self-driving cars currently have a higher rate of accidents than human-driven cars, but the injuries are less severe."

RELATED Volkswagen says it will unveil autonomous minibus next year

RELATED Ford and VW finalize plan for electric, self-driving projects

