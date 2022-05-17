Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM

Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans

By Brooke Park, The Texas Tribune
Texas librarians face harassment as they navigate book bans
Suzette Baker was given a list of books to take off the shelves of Kingsland Library in Llano County, Texas. Baker refused and she was fired. Photo by Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

May 17 (UPI) -- Librarian Suzette Baker said she faced a hard choice last year when her boss asked her to hide a book on critical race theory behind the counter.

"OK, I'll look into it," Baker recalled telling her boss at the time.

Advertisement

But eventually, Baker -- a librarian at the Llano County Public Library's Kingsland Branch -- decided to ignore the request. And she continued to vocally protest other decisions, like the ban on ordering new books. She spoke up, telling her supervisors that the library was facing a censorship attack.

By February, the pressure to keep new or donated books from the shelves increased, she said. After waiting weeks for a local library board to approve the books Baker wanted to add to her library, Baker's boss would tell her that even donated books could not reach the shelves.

RELATED Disputes over school anti-racism policies, 'critical race theory' move to courts

On March 9, Baker was fired for insubordination, creating a disturbance and failure to follow instructions.

Advertisement

"This change is inevitable, and you are allowing your personal biases, opinions and preferences to unduly influence your actions and judgment," her dismissal documents stated.

Baker's experience represents one of many new conflicts facing Texas librarians as book challenges continue to multiply. Many feel left out of decisions on banning books while also facing increased scrutiny from politicians, parents and county and school district staff. Some have quit, and others are considering it.

RELATED Library book 'challenges,' surging amid conservative activism, ALA says

For those librarians working at schools and at public libraries, the pressure to keep some challenged books off the shelves is growing. And some Texas librarians say the insults and threats through social media and the added pressure from supervisors to remove books are taking a toll on the profession.

"It's the job I've always wanted my entire life," Baker said. "But then it started getting to be a place where it was hostile."

The Llano County Commissioner's Court and the county judge, who oversaw some library services and suspended new library book purchases in November, declined to comment, as did the library system's director, Amber Milum.

RELATED Florida lawmakers pass bill to ban LGBTQ talk in schools for grades K-3

Now that Baker is no longer working at the library, she said she worries for the future of Llano County's library system.

Advertisement

'Immobilized' by future

The Texas Tribune spoke to librarians in two independent school districts that have been at the center of book challenges and bans: Keller, northeast of Fort Worth, and Katy, west of Houston. One from each district spoke to the Tribune, but both asked that their names not be published because they feared harassment.

In Keller, local Facebook group pages and Twitter accounts have included pointed comments about librarians being "heretical" and portrayed them as pedophile "groomers" who order pornographic books. After a particular book challenge failed, one commenter included the phrase "pass the millstones," a biblical reference to execution by drowning.

"It was heartbreaking for me to see comments from a community that I've loved and served for 19 years, directed toward me as a person," the Keller ISD librarian said.

Parents and community members have challenged more than 30 books in Keller ISD since October, including the Bible and Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer. The district has so far removed at least 10 from circulation, and librarians have not been able to order new books since that time, the Keller ISD librarian said.

Several successful Keller ISD board candidates ran this month on campaign promises that they would increase parent involvement in education, including looking harder at school library books.

Advertisement

"I don't think there's been a day or an hour in the last 12 months that I haven't been frightened and immobilized by what the future could look like," the Keller ISD librarian said.

The Keller ISD librarian said she wants to talk with more parents about the books they want to ban, but so far, only one parent has reached out to her.

"This has been our experience in reality, and we still want to work together," she said. "Communities have to come together. We can't keep doing this back and forth."

'Play it safe?'

A librarian In Katy ISD said the wave of book bans has left her less confident about what new books to order for her school library.

She considered ordering a collection of short stories called Growing Up Trans: In Our Own Words but worried the book may be targeted for removal.

"Should I play it safe?" she said. "Or should I push the envelope and get a couple and see what happens?"

She worries that librarians will soon be able to fill shelves with only books included on pre-approved lists.

"Are we going to get there?" she said. "Are you just gonna take everything away that I came into this job wanting to do?"

Advertisement

Just north of Austin, at Round Rock Independent School District, the pressure on librarians has been intense, says Ami Uselman, the director of library services for the district. Some of her librarians are reaching breaking points. One came to her in tears, worried about what their church would think about social media accounts calling them groomers. Another quit.

Uselman said parents are walking into schools and grilling librarians with questions about books. Some demanded records for all books purchased in the library, some 30,000 titles. Surprisingly, there's not been one formal book challenge, she said in late April.

But Uselman's work phone still lights up with calls, some from people outside the district, accusing her of stocking inappropriate material in libraries. The pressure to remove books has been easing, but she worries about the next event that could ignite community anger.

"There's just a lot of misunderstandings," Uselman said. For example, some parents mistake graphic novels as sexually explicit when instead they are picture and comic books.

"I feel like it has gotten better," Uselman said. "The problem is just when you think it's getting better, something else pops up."

Disclosure: Facebook has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
May 17 (UPI) -- Pentagon officials told a House panel Tuesday that reports of "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" are getting more frequent -- and there is not always a ready explanation.
Argo A1 begins driverless operations in Miami, Austin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Argo A1 begins driverless operations in Miami, Austin
May 17 (UPI) -- Argo AI, a robotaxi company that produces self-driving products and services, said Tuesday it had launched its driverless operations in Miami and Austin.
Deaths on U.S. roads in 2021 rose to highest mark in 16 years, report finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Deaths on U.S. roads in 2021 rose to highest mark in 16 years, report finds
May 17 (UPI) -- More than 40,000 people were killed on roads nationwide in 2021, federal figures showed on Tuesday -- which is the highest level in more than 15 years.
Despite inflation, retail sales in U.S. rise by almost 1% in April
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Despite inflation, retail sales in U.S. rise by almost 1% in April
May 17 (UPI) -- American shoppers don't appear to be deterred by rising prices in the United States, as retail spending increased by nearly 1% during the month of April, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Tuesday.
Several key races on the ballot Tuesday as 5 states hold primary elections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Several key races on the ballot Tuesday as 5 states hold primary elections
May 17 (UPI) -- Five states are holding their primaries Tuesday, which could help bring some measure of clarity, particularly to a pair of governor's seats, two senate races and six congressional districts.
Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts
May 17 (UPI) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion cannot go any further until he knows how many phony or spam accounts are on the platform.
Buffalo, N.Y., shooting: Biden says 'White supremacy has no place in America'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Buffalo, N.Y., shooting: Biden says 'White supremacy has no place in America'
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to upstate New York on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and families of the victims who were killed last weekend in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket.
United Airlines: FAA gives thumbs up for return of Boeing's 777
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Airlines: FAA gives thumbs up for return of Boeing's 777
May 17 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has given clearance for 52 of the Boeing 777 airplanes with Pratt & Whitney engines to fly again after an engine failure grounded the planes.
Police arrest suspect in possible hate crime shooting at salon in Dallas' Koreatown
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in possible hate crime shooting at salon in Dallas' Koreatown
May 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Dallas said on Tuesday that they have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a hair salon in the city's Koreatown area last week that they believe was a hate crime.
Georgia judge halts execution of man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia judge halts execution of man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl
May 17 (UPI) -- Less than a day before a lethal injection was set to happen, a Georgia judge granted an injunction pausing the execution of Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., a man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement