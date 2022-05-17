Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2022 / 6:12 PM

Netflix cuts 150 workers in new round of layoffs

By Sheri Walsh
Netflix cuts 150 workers in new round of layoffs
Netflix cut about 150 employees in new round of layoffs, as the streaming giant faces subscriber loss and slowing revenue growth. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- Netflix laid off 150 employees Tuesday as the streaming giant faces subscriber losses, slower revenue growth and a shareholder lawsuit.

Most of the layoffs were in the United States and represent 2% of Netflix's workforce.

Advertisement

Besides losing 200,000 paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, Netflix blamed the layoffs on slower revenue growth.

"So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly U.S.-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues," said a Netflix spokesperson.

RELATED Netflix shares plunge after report of subscriber drop

The company said impacted staffers should receive severance packages starting at four months or longer, depending on their position and length of service. The new round of layoffs comes less than a month after Netflix laid off 25 full-time employees in the company's editorial and marketing departments.

Netflix shares plunged in April after the company's earnings report revealed it had lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. Netflix lost 700,000 subscribers in Russia after pulling out of the country over its invasion of Ukraine, but added 500,000 subscribers worldwide. Netflix is expected to lose an additional 2-million subscribers during the second quarter.

Advertisement

Netflix is also in the middle of a shareholder lawsuit that sank the streamer's stock prices by 25% last month. The suit claims Netflix misled investors about subscriber loss.

RELATED Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war

Netflix has blamed its slowing growth on users sharing passwords, and has taken steps this year to crack down on the practice.

"Our relatively high household penetration -- when including the large number of households sharing accounts -- combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds," Netflix previously said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Netflix is one of a number of companies, including Twitter and Peloton, that saw big gains at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, but have struggled to maintain the momentum.

RELATED Musk says Twitter deal can't go further without knowing number of phony accounts

Latest Headlines

Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley to face off in N.C. Senate race; Rand Paul wins Ky. primary
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley to face off in N.C. Senate race; Rand Paul wins Ky. primary
May 17 (UPI) -- The candidates who will face off to replace Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina were decided Tuesday night, while Republican Sen. Rand Paul won a bid to seek re-election in Kentucky.
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
May 17 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard finished testifying Tuesday in the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Grand Canal painting fetches $56.6M, a record for Monet Venice work
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Grand Canal painting fetches $56.6M, a record for Monet Venice work
May 17 (UPI) -- A Claude Monet painting of the Grand Canal in Italy sold at auction Tuesday for $56.6 million, the highest one of his Venice paintings has fetched, Sotheby's in New York announced.
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned
May 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against the state's 1931 abortion ban, in case Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. to ease sanctions on Venezuela, allow negotiations with oil companies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to ease sanctions on Venezuela, allow negotiations with oil companies
May 17 (UPI) -- The United States will ease some sanctions against Venezuela, allowing U.S. and European oil companies to negotiate to resume services in the South American country.
House Democrats introduce bill to address baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats introduce bill to address baby formula shortage
May 17 (UPI) -- House Democrats introduced legislation Tuesday to help address the country's ongoing shortage of baby formula.
Dow Jones rises 431 points as markets stage rally after losing streaks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 431 points as markets stage rally after losing streaks
May 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431 points on Tuesday following a seven-week losing streak.
Fertilizer, grain shortages contributing to rising food prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fertilizer, grain shortages contributing to rising food prices
May 17 (UPI) -- A fertilizer shortage is just one part of a confluence of factors behind rising food prices across the United States, as the Biden administration continues looking for financial solutions for the agriculture industry.
Greek PM Mitsotakis hails shared interest in democracy in speech before Congress
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Greek PM Mitsotakis hails shared interest in democracy in speech before Congress
May 17 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece's relationship with the United States on Tuesday during remarks before a joint session of Congress.
Denver bans concealed weapons in city buildings, parks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Denver bans concealed weapons in city buildings, parks
May 17 (UPI) -- Denver City Council votes to ban concealed weapons permit holders from carrying guns into city buildings and public parks. Monday's 9-3 vote is part of Mayor Michael Hancock's public safety plan to reduce gun violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
Russian shelling destroys residential building in Bakhmut, Ukraine says
Russian shelling destroys residential building in Bakhmut, Ukraine says
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement