Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 17, 2022 / 3:58 PM

Greek PM Mitsotakis hails shared interest in democracy in speech before Congress

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Greek PM Mitsotakis hails shared interest in democracy in speech before Congress
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to a joint session of Congress in the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece's relationship with the United States on Tuesday during remarks before a joint session of Congress.

The appearance at the U.S. Capitol came one day after Mitsotakis met one-on-one with President Joe Biden at the White House. The Greek leader said the two countries are bound by the shared value of democracy.

Advertisement

"I come before you to celebrate a miracle that all free people cherish but that binds Greeks and Americans in a unique way. That miracle, the Greek idea that would forever change the world, is that society functions best if all citizens are equal and have the right to share in running their state. In a word, democracy," Mitsotakis said.

"Our democracies have struggled with internal demons. We both are countries that endured the horrific pain of civil wars, the desperation of economic crises, but we have emerged stronger and more committed to defend the values our ancestors gave their lives for."

RELATED Finland's parliament votes to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine

Mitsotakis said that democracy is under threat in the face of Russian authoritarianism in Ukraine. Greece, a member of NATO which Ukraine seeks to join, has come out vocally in support of Kyiv in the wake of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

He added that though he disagrees with the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has "no animus" toward the Russian people.

"We took sides. Unequivocally," he said. "We stand by Ukraine against Putin's aggression.

RELATED Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant

"He will not succeed. He must not succeed. Not only for the sake of Ukraine, but also in order to send a message to all authoritarian leaders that historical revisionism and open acts of aggression that violate international law will not be tolerated."

Mitsotakis' visit to the United States was timed to mark the 200th anniversary of Greek independence, though his travels were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership

RELATED EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation

Latest Headlines

Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley to face off in N.C. Senate race; Rand Paul wins Ky. primary
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley to face off in N.C. Senate race; Rand Paul wins Ky. primary
May 17 (UPI) -- The candidates who will face off to replace Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina were decided Tuesday night, while Republican Sen. Rand Paul won a bid to seek re-election in Kentucky.
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
May 17 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard finished testifying Tuesday in the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Grand Canal painting fetches $56.6M, a record for Monet Venice work
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Grand Canal painting fetches $56.6M, a record for Monet Venice work
May 17 (UPI) -- A Claude Monet painting of the Grand Canal in Italy sold at auction Tuesday for $56.6 million, the highest one of his Venice paintings has fetched, Sotheby's in New York announced.
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned
May 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against the state's 1931 abortion ban, in case Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. to ease sanctions on Venezuela, allow negotiations with oil companies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to ease sanctions on Venezuela, allow negotiations with oil companies
May 17 (UPI) -- The United States will ease some sanctions against Venezuela, allowing U.S. and European oil companies to negotiate to resume services in the South American country.
Netflix cuts 150 workers in new round of layoffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Netflix cuts 150 workers in new round of layoffs
May 17 (UPI) -- Netflix laid off 150 employees Tuesday as the streaming giant faces subscriber losses, slower revenue growth and a shareholder lawsuit.
House Democrats introduce bill to address baby formula shortage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats introduce bill to address baby formula shortage
May 17 (UPI) -- House Democrats introduced legislation Tuesday to help address the country's ongoing shortage of baby formula.
Dow Jones rises 431 points as markets stage rally after losing streaks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 431 points as markets stage rally after losing streaks
May 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431 points on Tuesday following a seven-week losing streak.
Fertilizer, grain shortages contributing to rising food prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fertilizer, grain shortages contributing to rising food prices
May 17 (UPI) -- A fertilizer shortage is just one part of a confluence of factors behind rising food prices across the United States, as the Biden administration continues looking for financial solutions for the agriculture industry.
Denver bans concealed weapons in city buildings, parks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Denver bans concealed weapons in city buildings, parks
May 17 (UPI) -- Denver City Council votes to ban concealed weapons permit holders from carrying guns into city buildings and public parks. Monday's 9-3 vote is part of Mayor Michael Hancock's public safety plan to reduce gun violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
Russian shelling destroys residential building in Bakhmut, Ukraine says
Russian shelling destroys residential building in Bakhmut, Ukraine says
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement