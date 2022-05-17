Trending
U.S. News
May 17, 2022 / 8:50 PM

Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial

By Sheri Walsh
Amber Heard wraps up testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Actress Amber Heard finishes testifying in Johnny Depp defamation trial. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard wrapped up four days of testimony Tuesday in the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as attorneys for the actor tried to discredit claims she suffered years of violence during their five-year relationship.

Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife over a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post. Depp accused her of abusing him and said the article damaged his career. Heard responded by filing her own $100 million lawsuit.

Attorneys Tuesday fired off questions inside the Fairfax, Va., courtroom asking about Heard's lack of medical evidence regarding her injuries, a journal of love notes to her ex-husband and a prior domestic violence charge.

Attorney Camille Vasquez cross-examined Heard for most of the day and asked why the actress had not sought medical attention for her injuries to her nose during alleged fights with Depp. Heard testified she got medical help after she left Depp.

Vasquez also asked about a large knife Heard gave Depp in 2012.

"That's the knife you gave to the man that was hitting you?" Vasquez asked. "You gave it to him while he was abusing you allegedly?"

Heard replied that she "wasn't worried" Depp was going to stab her.

Vasquez introduced a journal that Heard kept handwritten notes to Depp about their relationship, including apologies for their fights.

"The book was more of a love notebook and part of the communication. Obviously since we fought so much, it was important for me to, you know, try to nurture as much peace as possible could," Heard said.

Heard was also questioned about a sequence of events regarding a 2015 argument while the couple was in Australia. Heard testified Depp went into a rage while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, assaulted her with a bottle and severed his finger. Vasquez asked Heard to put the events in order.

"I have never claimed that I remember the exact sequence," Heard said. "This was a multi-day assault that took place over three horrible days."

Heard's cross-examination ended with Vasquez introducing an article accusing Heard of hitting her former girlfriend in 2009 with the headline, "Amber Heard allegedly struck her ex-girlfriend at the airport." Heard responded that was not true. Heard was arrested over the dispute in Seattle with then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree. Van Ree publicly denied Heard abused her during the argument.

